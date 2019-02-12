Dagenham 88 runners finish sixth in muddy conditions at Thorndon cross country race

Dagenham 88 Runners at Thorndon Cross Country (Pic: Dag 88s) Archant

Dagenham 88 Runners tackled the penultimate fixture of the South Essex Cross Country league in muddy conditions.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Andrew Wright at the Lord of the Rings Marathon (Pic: Dag 88s) Andrew Wright at the Lord of the Rings Marathon (Pic: Dag 88s)

A number of club members headed to Thorndon Cross Country in Brentwood for the tough 4.6 mile romp around the country park.

They managed to finish sixth overall in division two on the day they look forward to the final fixture in South Weald park which is the most local to Dagenham of all the league races on Sunday.

Paul Suett led the way in the men’s category in 15th, and he was followed home by Peter Salmon (59th), Jamie Austin (95th), Manji Gami (145th), Mick Pegnall (146th), and Andy Beazeley (155th).

In the women’s, Hannah Sheikh finished 32nd, Rahanna Islam in 44th, Cassie Bryant 68th and Louise Chappell in 73rd.

The club also had a number of members that took part including, Ian Cummins (160th), Luke Summers (163rd), Gary Cardnell (176th), Sam Veerasamy (194th), Rosina Salmon (79th), Heather Impey (82nd), Jenny O’Hanlon (85th), Emma O’Shea (87th), Timi Veerasamy (92nd), Bev Eagles (101st), Geri Latimer (106th), Yolanda Ceveira (107th), Lorraine Moor (110th), Christine Lardner (111th), Denise Woolston (115th), Richele Cockley (116th) and Jacqui Elliot (118th).

Elsewhere Saima Zeb and Lynne Northcott were the pacers in the Olympic Park Half Marathon.

The race saw more than 4,000 runners take part in the route around the Olympic Park, Accell Orbital Tower, London Stadium, Copper Box, Aquatics Centre, Velodrome and Eton Manor Hockey Pitches to make up the 13.1 miles.

Emma Vincent (1:59:58) and Jo Smith (2:49:36) also took part.

Jackie Frewin (2:28:59) enjoyed running in the sunshine at the Barcelona Half Marathon while Andrew Wright (3:58:39) took part in the Lord of the Rings Marathon.

Parkrun results, Valentines: Nils Hollman 23.50; Ryder Islam 26.08; Pritesh Patel 27.15; Manji Gami 27.20; Hannah Sheikh 27.33; Rosina Salmon 28.20; Yolanda Ceveira 29.57; Rahana Islam 30.15; Sara Prior 32.19; Ian Cummins 32.31; Lorraine Moor 32.59; Beverley Eagles 33.01; Jenny O’Hanlon 33.08; Emma O’Shea 33.09; Julie Cardnell 36.17; Timi Veerasamy 36.58; Ronnie Waller 40.21; Julie Dalphinis 46.15; Sam Veerasamy 46.29.

Raphaels: Caroline Tuck 22.51; David O’Brien 25.13; Vicky Woodhouse 35.26; Amelia Beazeley 42.04; Evie Beazeley 42.05; Andrew Beazeley 42.06.

Barking: Debbie Joy 33.49; Jane Swanson-Sprent 33.50; Sonya Veerasamy 35.00.

Other: Geri Latimer 30.35 (Beckton); Lynne Northcott 39.57 (Thurrock); Jamie Austin 22.58 and Luke Summers 26.21 (Southend); Simon Childs 25.21 (Felixstowe).