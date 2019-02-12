Dagenham 88 Runners enjoy Championships and tackle a number of marathon events
PUBLISHED: 12:00 06 March 2019
Archant
Dagenham 88 Runners were out in force at the Essex 20 County Championships in Rochford this weekend.
A number of club members impressed in the event that also saw athletes from Hampshire, Suffolk, Sussex, Kent, Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Berkshire take part.
Peter Salmon led the way with a time of 2:29:44, he was shortly followed home by Caroline Tuck (2:45:56) and Rahana Islam (3:11:48).
Michael Pegnall (3:12:45), Hannah Sheikh (3:20:56), Emma Dudman (3:27:44), Rosina Salmon (3:37:15), Lynne Northcott (3:57:12) all crossed the line at the competition.
A number of other club members tackled the Dartford Half Marathon including (Mo Toki (1:59:17), Jane Swanson-Sprent (2:35:59), Debbie Joy (2:36:47) and Sharon Robinson (2:36:50).
Paul Suett finished 13th overall at the Olympic Park 10k and third in his age group category with a time of 38 minutes and 57 seconds.
Emma Vincent (53.53) and Emdad Rahman (56.32) also took part in the race.
A trio of runners Andy Wright, Alan Wicks and Helen Mackenzie-Cardy all endured the SVN Challenge weekend.
Marios Pitsialis (4:48:33) completed the Tokyo Marathon alongside Gemma to pick up the six star medal of all Marathon Majors – including London, New York, Boston, Chicago, Berlin and Tokyo.
Emdad Rahman completed the Alzheimer’s Society Glow Memory 4.5k Walk in 53 minutes and 20 seconds.
Ryder Islam was first to clock in at the Valentines parkrun with a time of 21 minutes and 29 seconds, with Nils Hollmann (24.54) his closest competition.
Others: Manji Gami 24.59; Rahana Islam 25.45; Ian Cummins 27.15; Emma Dudman 30.39; Hannah Sheikh 30.39; Timi Veerasamy 31.19; Sam Veerasamy 35.26; Beverley Eagles 35:58, Julie Dalphinis 46:34.
Raphaels: Joel Denning 20.54; Jacqueline Frewin 31.09; Suzanne Easley 32.14; Kelly Drake-Tapscott 32.15.
Barking: Pritesh Patel 23.21; Amelia Beazeley 34.42; Jenny O’Hanlon 34.43; Sonya Veerasamy 34.43; Julie Cardnell 36.05; Evie Beazeley 37.06; Andrew Beazeley 37.06; Beatrice Oguntayo 42.06.
Other: Caroline Tuck (Harrow Lodge) 24.01; Bill Metcalfe (Basildon) 44.35; David O’Brien (Clapham) 25.25; Simon Childs (Crosby) 28.30.