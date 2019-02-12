Search

Dagenham 88 Runners enjoy Championships and tackle a number of marathon events

PUBLISHED: 12:00 06 March 2019

Dagenham 88 Runners at the Essex 20 race (Pic: Dag 88s)

Archant

Dagenham 88 Runners were out in force at the Essex 20 County Championships in Rochford this weekend.

Helen Mackenzie-Cardy, Andy Wright and Alan Wicks (Pic: Dag 88s)Helen Mackenzie-Cardy, Andy Wright and Alan Wicks (Pic: Dag 88s)

A number of club members impressed in the event that also saw athletes from Hampshire, Suffolk, Sussex, Kent, Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Berkshire take part.

Peter Salmon led the way with a time of 2:29:44, he was shortly followed home by Caroline Tuck (2:45:56) and Rahana Islam (3:11:48).

Michael Pegnall (3:12:45), Hannah Sheikh (3:20:56), Emma Dudman (3:27:44), Rosina Salmon (3:37:15), Lynne Northcott (3:57:12) all crossed the line at the competition.

A number of other club members tackled the Dartford Half Marathon including (Mo Toki (1:59:17), Jane Swanson-Sprent (2:35:59), Debbie Joy (2:36:47) and Sharon Robinson (2:36:50).

Dagenham 88 Runners at the Dartford Half Marathon (Pic: Dag 88s)Dagenham 88 Runners at the Dartford Half Marathon (Pic: Dag 88s)

Paul Suett finished 13th overall at the Olympic Park 10k and third in his age group category with a time of 38 minutes and 57 seconds.

Emma Vincent (53.53) and Emdad Rahman (56.32) also took part in the race.

A trio of runners Andy Wright, Alan Wicks and Helen Mackenzie-Cardy all endured the SVN Challenge weekend.

Marios Pitsialis (4:48:33) completed the Tokyo Marathon alongside Gemma to pick up the six star medal of all Marathon Majors – including London, New York, Boston, Chicago, Berlin and Tokyo.

Emma Dudman at the Olympic Park 10k (Pic: Dag 88s)Emma Dudman at the Olympic Park 10k (Pic: Dag 88s)

Emdad Rahman completed the Alzheimer’s Society Glow Memory 4.5k Walk in 53 minutes and 20 seconds.

Ryder Islam was first to clock in at the Valentines parkrun with a time of 21 minutes and 29 seconds, with Nils Hollmann (24.54) his closest competition.

Others: Manji Gami 24.59; Rahana Islam 25.45; Ian Cummins 27.15; Emma Dudman 30.39; Hannah Sheikh 30.39; Timi Veerasamy 31.19; Sam Veerasamy 35.26; Beverley Eagles 35:58, Julie Dalphinis 46:34.

Paul Suett at the Olympic Park 10k (Pic: Dag 88s)Paul Suett at the Olympic Park 10k (Pic: Dag 88s)

Raphaels: Joel Denning 20.54; Jacqueline Frewin 31.09; Suzanne Easley 32.14; Kelly Drake-Tapscott 32.15.

Barking: Pritesh Patel 23.21; Amelia Beazeley 34.42; Jenny O’Hanlon 34.43; Sonya Veerasamy 34.43; Julie Cardnell 36.05; Evie Beazeley 37.06; Andrew Beazeley 37.06; Beatrice Oguntayo 42.06.

Other: Caroline Tuck (Harrow Lodge) 24.01; Bill Metcalfe (Basildon) 44.35; David O’Brien (Clapham) 25.25; Simon Childs (Crosby) 28.30.

