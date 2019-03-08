Dagenham 88 Runners enjoy Brentwood half marathon as they turn out in numbers

Dagenham 88 Runners tackled the Brentwood Half Marathon in force as 45 members attended the popular event.

The runners had to go through the lanes north of Brentwood, taking in Blackmore and Kelvedon before the return leg uphill into Towie Town.

Nigel Swinburne was the first club member across the line with a time of 88 minutes and 38 seconds with Peter Salmon (90:22) in second.

Jamie Smith (1:41:50), Caroline Tuck (1:42:57), Paul Prior (1:45:46), Jonathan Parsons (1:46:15), Manji Gami (1:46:18), Micky Brown (1:49:53), Hannah Sheikh (1:50:03), Danny White (1:51:34), Mo Toki (1:52:44), Susan Godfrey (1:52:46), Lee Duggan (1:52:49), Daniel Allen (1:52:50), Nils Hollmann (1:53:33), Andrew Beazeley (1:57:41) and Emma Dudman (1:58:30) all finished in under two hours.

Majority of the club members completed the circuit within two to three hours: Yolanda Ceveira (2:05:20), Jenny O’Hanlon (2:05:27), Louise Chappell (2:08:14), Rosina Salmon (2:07:01), Emma Vincent (2:11:12), Sara Prior (2:11:36), Louisa Parsons (2:12:31), Emma O’Shea (2:12:31), Lorraine Moor (2:12:43), Gary Cardnell (2:14:17), Lynne Northcott (2:19:20), Timi Veerasamy (2:20), Debbie Joy (2:22:28), Cassandra Bryant (2:25:01), Jacqueline Frewin (2:25:17), Rachel Brancher (2:26:05),

Melissa Embery (2:26:56), Christine Lardner (2:31:00), Irene Campen (2:31:01), Karen Joy (2:34:20), Sam Veerasamy (2:41:48), Richele Cockley (2:46:25), Victoria Rose (2:47:53) and Sarah Horne (2:50:24).

Denise Woolston (3:02:13), Jacqui Elliott (3:02:12), Sarah Pegnall (3:35:31) and Mick Pegnall (3:35:31) all finished way before the four hour mark.

Last weekend runners endured the Vitality Big Half Marathon with five runners achieving new personal best times.

Mick Brown (1:42:14) Jenny O’Hanlon (2:06:02) Lorrane Moor (2:16:18) Emma O’Shea (2:18:27) and Simon Childs (2:20:18).

Emma Vincent (2:00:16), Louise Chappell (2:05:39), Sara Prior (2:14:45), Emdad Rahman (2:43:29), Jacqui Elliott (2:49:36), Barry Tavener (2:50:28) also completed the run through London.

Jonathan (1:46:07) and Louisa Parsons (2:18:57) enjoyed the company of some of our runners, they joined the club the next day.

Luke Summers and Jamie Austin took part in the Colchester 15K.