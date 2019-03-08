Dagenham 88 Runners take on half marathon challenges and host of parkruns events

Natalie Summers and Jacqui Elliot at the London Landmarks Half Marathon (Pic: Dag 88 runners) Archant

Dagenham 88 Runners members tackled half marathons and a number of parkruns across the local area.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Geri Latimer at the Hastings Half Marathon (Pic: Dag 88 runners) Geri Latimer at the Hastings Half Marathon (Pic: Dag 88 runners)

Four club members took on the challenge of running the London Landmarks half marathon with Marios Pistialis leading the way with a time of one hour, 44 minutes and 13 seconds.

Emma Vincent (2:22.51), Natalie Summers (3:09.12) and Jacqui Elliot (3:09.13) also completed the challenge through the capital.

Geri Latimer finished the Hastings half marathon in two hours, 43 minutes, 24 seconds.

And a number of other club members enjoyed success by competing in various parkruns, including Caroline Tuck (23.12) completing a circuit in Rome.

Robert Newton clocked an impressive time of 20.55 closer to home at Raphaels.

Jonathan Parsons (22.30), Pritesh Patel (27.16), Jennifer Akroyd (27.43), Vicky Woodhouse (35.02), Jacqui Elliott (35.16), Evie Beazeley (38.31), Amelia Beazeley (38.51) and Andrew Beazeley (38.51) also took part.

And up the road in Barking, Gary Cardnell crossed the line first for 88s in a time of 24.07, while Kirsty Hannan (33.33), Julie Cardnell (34.56) and Beatrice Oguntayo (41.09) also took part.

Ryder Islam (21.13) finished the Valentines parkrun first.

Manji Gami (24.49), Nils Hollmann (25.26), Hannah Sheikh (27.23), Rahana Islam (27.24), Timi Veerasamy (29.03), Jane Swanson-Sprent (29.38), Sonya Veerasamy (34.23) and Sam Veerasamy (36.46) also completed the route.

Andrew McLaren (Harrow Lodge, 20.59), Bill Metcalfe (Basildon, 44.55); David O’Brien (Pontefract, 25.43) Ian Cummins (St Albans, 25.33) and Caroline Cummins (35.12) took on other events.

Meanwhile, in the latest junior parkrun at Central Park, Jonmark Nwosa led the way with a time of seven minutes and 47 seconds.

Others: Ryder Islam 8.12, Daniya Elfallah 9.08, Rosie Geoghegan 9.46, Valentina Gonzalez 10.21, Zac Du Toit 10.44, Ethan Standing 11.15 Benjamin Atendido 11.33, Yaseen Elfallah 11.45, Yusuf Ali 12.58, Michael Haidon 13.05, Kyle Patel 13.05, Evie Beazeley 13.41, Kyle Varsani 13.57, Nilam Chaudhari 14.08, Musa Ali 14.38, Jia Ladhar 14.39, Saanvi Bandaru (14.50) Muhammad-Hadi Raja 15.28, Vincent Gee 15.33, Nathaniel Kelley-Merrick 16.01, Esa Gul 16.01, Amelia Beazeley 16.59, Vidya Monro 17.04, Joanna Odetoye 17.46, Phoebe Odetoye 18.21, Jiya Jindjahan Kaur Gill 18.50, Karina Ladhar 21.26,Hamza Rahman 21.27, Karanveer Ladhar 21.47, James Haidon 22.17, Jaskirat Kaur 22.24.