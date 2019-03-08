Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Dagenham 88 Runners take on half marathon challenges and host of parkruns events

PUBLISHED: 14:00 27 March 2019

Natalie Summers and Jacqui Elliot at the London Landmarks Half Marathon (Pic: Dag 88 runners)

Natalie Summers and Jacqui Elliot at the London Landmarks Half Marathon (Pic: Dag 88 runners)

Archant

Dagenham 88 Runners members tackled half marathons and a number of parkruns across the local area.

Geri Latimer at the Hastings Half Marathon (Pic: Dag 88 runners)Geri Latimer at the Hastings Half Marathon (Pic: Dag 88 runners)

Four club members took on the challenge of running the London Landmarks half marathon with Marios Pistialis leading the way with a time of one hour, 44 minutes and 13 seconds.

Emma Vincent (2:22.51), Natalie Summers (3:09.12) and Jacqui Elliot (3:09.13) also completed the challenge through the capital.

Geri Latimer finished the Hastings half marathon in two hours, 43 minutes, 24 seconds.

And a number of other club members enjoyed success by competing in various parkruns, including Caroline Tuck (23.12) completing a circuit in Rome.

Robert Newton clocked an impressive time of 20.55 closer to home at Raphaels.

Jonathan Parsons (22.30), Pritesh Patel (27.16), Jennifer Akroyd (27.43), Vicky Woodhouse (35.02), Jacqui Elliott (35.16), Evie Beazeley (38.31), Amelia Beazeley (38.51) and Andrew Beazeley (38.51) also took part.

And up the road in Barking, Gary Cardnell crossed the line first for 88s in a time of 24.07, while Kirsty Hannan (33.33), Julie Cardnell (34.56) and Beatrice Oguntayo (41.09) also took part.

Ryder Islam (21.13) finished the Valentines parkrun first.

Manji Gami (24.49), Nils Hollmann (25.26), Hannah Sheikh (27.23), Rahana Islam (27.24), Timi Veerasamy (29.03), Jane Swanson-Sprent (29.38), Sonya Veerasamy (34.23) and Sam Veerasamy (36.46) also completed the route.

Andrew McLaren (Harrow Lodge, 20.59), Bill Metcalfe (Basildon, 44.55); David O’Brien (Pontefract, 25.43) Ian Cummins (St Albans, 25.33) and Caroline Cummins (35.12) took on other events.

Meanwhile, in the latest junior parkrun at Central Park, Jonmark Nwosa led the way with a time of seven minutes and 47 seconds.

Others: Ryder Islam 8.12, Daniya Elfallah 9.08, Rosie Geoghegan 9.46, Valentina Gonzalez 10.21, Zac Du Toit 10.44, Ethan Standing 11.15 Benjamin Atendido 11.33, Yaseen Elfallah 11.45, Yusuf Ali 12.58, Michael Haidon 13.05, Kyle Patel 13.05, Evie Beazeley 13.41, Kyle Varsani 13.57, Nilam Chaudhari 14.08, Musa Ali 14.38, Jia Ladhar 14.39, Saanvi Bandaru (14.50) Muhammad-Hadi Raja 15.28, Vincent Gee 15.33, Nathaniel Kelley-Merrick 16.01, Esa Gul 16.01, Amelia Beazeley 16.59, Vidya Monro 17.04, Joanna Odetoye 17.46, Phoebe Odetoye 18.21, Jiya Jindjahan Kaur Gill 18.50, Karina Ladhar 21.26,Hamza Rahman 21.27, Karanveer Ladhar 21.47, James Haidon 22.17, Jaskirat Kaur 22.24.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man stabbed in Dagenham

A cordon is in place in Valence Park. Picture: Christine Lumber

Union accuses council of ‘intensifying social cleansing’ with new development in Barking

Crown House in Barking. Picture: JON KING

Residents launch petitions against plans to charge them up to £245 to park outside their homes

Ash Gill, Keari Sheehan with daughter Isabella, and Reema Sami are hoping to head off a CPZ in Bastable Avenue. Picture: KEN MEARS

Scandal of right to buy sell-offs revealed as council leader claims ‘We can’t go on like this’

The Becontree Estate in Dagenham. Picture: Marcus Taylor

Teenage boy stabbed in Barking

The teenager wass stabbed in Watersode Close yestreday evening. Pic: Google.

Most Read

Man stabbed in Dagenham

A cordon is in place in Valence Park. Picture: Christine Lumber

Union accuses council of ‘intensifying social cleansing’ with new development in Barking

Crown House in Barking. Picture: JON KING

Residents launch petitions against plans to charge them up to £245 to park outside their homes

Ash Gill, Keari Sheehan with daughter Isabella, and Reema Sami are hoping to head off a CPZ in Bastable Avenue. Picture: KEN MEARS

Scandal of right to buy sell-offs revealed as council leader claims ‘We can’t go on like this’

The Becontree Estate in Dagenham. Picture: Marcus Taylor

Teenage boy stabbed in Barking

The teenager wass stabbed in Watersode Close yestreday evening. Pic: Google.

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Dagenham 88 Runners take on half marathon challenges and host of parkruns events

Natalie Summers and Jacqui Elliot at the London Landmarks Half Marathon (Pic: Dag 88 runners)

Boxing: Dagenham’s Flack edged out in national final

Sonny Flack with coaches Sean O’Sullivan and James Cole

Taylor accuses Daggers of ‘not caring enough’ after defeat to Dover

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Peter Taylor (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Community celebrates new playground and sports facilities at Valence Park

Council Leader Darren Rodwell and Dagenham Mum Lisa Adams open the new revamped playground in Valence Park.

Barking and Dagenham mayor appeals for nominations as Borough Recognition Awards deadline nears

Councillor Sanchia Alasia, the first Caribbean woman to hold the post of mayor of Barking and Dagenham. Picture: LBBD
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists