Brown leads Dagenham 88s at Braintree 5-mile race as clubmates tackle other tests

Dagenham 88 Runners at Braintree five mile race (Pic: Dag 88s) Archant

Dagenham 88 Runners Mick Brown led the way as a number of club members tackled the Braintree five-mile race this weekend.

Manji Gami, Rahana Islam, Louise Chappell, Gary Cardnell and Andrew Beazeley at Orion 15 (Pic: Dag 88s) Manji Gami, Rahana Islam, Louise Chappell, Gary Cardnell and Andrew Beazeley at Orion 15 (Pic: Dag 88s)

Brown crossed the line in a time of 36 minutes and 58 seconds in the race that goes through the Essex countryside before finishing at Chelmsford race course.

Hannah Sheikh (38.44) was second across the line with Michael Pegnall (41.49) in third.

Gary Cardnell (42.25), Emma Dudman (42.36), Jenny O’Hanlon (44.02), Yolanda Ceveira (44.53), Timi Veersamy (46.16) were among the next to finish, with the latter picking up a silver Essex Veterans’ medal.

Louise Chappell (46.37), Lynne Northcott (47.55), Jacqueline Frewin (50.15), Christine Lardner (53.17), Denise Woolston (57.39), Richele Cockley (57.54), Sam Veerasamy (58.20), Kirsty Hannan (59.05) and Jacqui Elliott (64.35) also endured the challenge.

Lorraine Moor, Leigh Moring and Emma O'Shea at Blackwater Half Marathon (Pic: Dag 88s) Lorraine Moor, Leigh Moring and Emma O'Shea at Blackwater Half Marathon (Pic: Dag 88s)

Elsewhere, a handful of Dagenham 88s took part in the Orion 15-mile cross-country run through the forest from Chingford Plain up to Epping and back.

Nigel Swinburne (2:09.37), Manji Gami (2:36.28), Andrew Beazeley (2:51.42) and Rahana Islam (2:52.11) all achieved good times.

Gary and Louise Chappell took on the eight-mile route.

Three other club members – Leigh Moring, Emma O’Shead and Lorraine Moor – enjoyed a Sunday morning romp along the canal and Blackwater estuary.

And Bev Eagles, Emma Dudman, and Jane Swanson-Sprent completed the Swimathon 5k challenge, as Rahana and Ryder Islam tackled the 2.5k race.

Pritesh Patel (27.28), Timi Selon Veerasamy (28.10), Hannah Sheikh (31.08), Emma Dudman (31.09), Vennisa Chowdhury (31.44), Ian Cummins (32.30), Beverley Eagles (32.49) and Sam Veerasamy (36.13) were all in action at the latest Valentines parkrun.

And Robert Newton (22.38), Simon Childs (26.24), Vicky Woodhouse (33.34), Ingrid Dias (36.16), Jacqui Elliott (36.55) and Ronnie Waller (40.26) ventured to Romford for the Raphael parkrun.

Jane Swanson-Sprent (28.28) and Beatrice Oguntayo (41.57) took on Barking parkrun, with Peter Salmon (20.29) and Suzanne Easley (34.14) at Harrow Lodge, as others travelled elsewhere.

Others, Victoria Dock: Geri Latimer 30.26.

Hackney Marshes: Nils Hollmann 22.58.

Highbury Fields: Sonya Veerasamy 45.24.

Brentwood: Paul Suett 19.44.

Bury St Edmunds: Caroline Tuck 22.45.

San Franciso: Andrew McLaren 20.52.