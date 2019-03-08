Dagenham 88 Runners kick off the Marathon season in style at Brighton and Paris

Archant

Marathon season got well underway with Dagenham 88 Runners in action on the South coast, in Sussex, South London and Paris.



Jamie Smith led the way at the Brighton Marathon with a time of three hours and 38 minutes followed by Emma O'Shea with a time of five hours, 17 minutes, and 48 seconds.

Yolanda Ceivera (5:17:48), Lorraine Moor (5:18:27), Ken Baker (5:25:09), Christine Lardner (5:58:28), Denise Woolston (6:17:24) and Jacqui Elliot (6:45:24) all also took part in the race.

Elsewhere, Hannah Sheikh (4:25:44) and Emma Dudman (4:49:16) both tackled the Goodwood Marathon.

In Paris, Rahana Islam (4:20:22) and Nazia Islam (4:28:37) enjoyed the scenery during the marathon.



Andrew Wright and Alan Wicks have started their efforts of completing the Phoenix Ten in Ten.

The run includes taking part in 10 marathons in 10 days at Walton-on-Thames.

In Barking, Geri Latimer was the first club member to cross the line with a time of 29 minutes and 52 seconds at the parkrun.

Sonya Veerasamy (33:11), Debbie Joy (33:39), Sharon Robinson (33:39), Evie Beazeley (34:21), Jenny O'Hanlon (34:22), Amelia Beazeley (35:31), Andrew Beazeley (35:33) and Beatrice Oguntayo (40:44) also endured the circuit.



Robert Newton (20:30), Jonathan Parsons (21:11), Vicky Woodhouse (31:22), Suzanne Easley (33:10), Ingrid Dias (37:27) and Stephen Easley (39:55) ventured to Romford for the Raphael parkrun.

At Valentines, Manji Gami (26:09), Timi Selon Veerasamy (27:54), Jane Swanson-Sprent (29:58), Hannah Sheikh (30:01), Emma Dudman (30:02), Vennisa Chowdhury (31:19) Sam Veerasamy (35:58), Ronnie Waller (40:05) and Steve Whitfield (43:02).

Others: Paul Suett (Brentwood, 20:15), Caroline Tuck (Lewisham, 23:18), Bill Metcalfe (Leicester, 38:49), and David O'Brien (Sheffield Castle, 24:28).

Junior parkrun: Joseph Grange (7:20), Zac Du Toit (11:21), Maja Plawiak (11:58), Kyle Patel (12:20), Nilam Chaudhari (13:53), A Koomson (14:08), Jia Ladhar (14:09), Casey-Mai Wilson (14:23), Saarah Koomson (14:36), David Plawiak (15:00), Ella Fitzgibbon (15:32), Harrison KH Li (15:38), Amaani Koomson (15:39), Nathaniel Kelley-Merrick (17:13), Samuel Killick (18:07), Gwyneth MW Li (18:17), Karanveer Ladhar (18:51), Saanvi Bandaru (18:54), Karina Ladhar (18:57), Kadeen Kelley-Merrick (20:18) and Shayan Patel (21:58).