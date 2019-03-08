Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Dagenham 88 Runners tackle London Marathon

PUBLISHED: 14:00 09 May 2019

Jamie Austin and Luke Summers at London Marathon (Pic: Dag 88s)

Jamie Austin and Luke Summers at London Marathon (Pic: Dag 88s)

Archant

Dagenham 88 Runners had 11 members take part in the London Marathon with Nigel Swinburne finishing his 10th run in a row with a time of three hours and 45 minutes.

Sarah Pegnall at London Marathon (Pic: Dag 88s)Sarah Pegnall at London Marathon (Pic: Dag 88s)

Caroline Tuck finished in a time of three hours and 46 minutes; Mick Brown (4:04) improved on last year's by nearly an hour, as stalwart Danny Allen (4:12) and Timi Veersamy (5:45) also crossed the line.

You may also want to watch:

Jenny O'Hanlon (5:10), Luke Summers (5:31), Jamie Austin (5:31), Sara Prior (5:33), Irene Campen (5:45) and Sarah Pegnall (7:23) also completed the famous run.

Andy Beazeley completed the Three Forts Marathon in five hours and 41 minutes through the South Downs with the start and finish in Worthing.

Danny Allen at the London Marathon (Pic: Dag 88s)Danny Allen at the London Marathon (Pic: Dag 88s)

Gary Cardnell, Jacqui Elliot, Lorraine Scott and Louise Chappell (52 miles) and Steve Easley, Suzanne Easley (37 miles) completed a cycle ride around Chelmsford and Essex countryside on a blustery Sunday morning.

Other members tackled local parkruns.

Most Read

Man stabbed in Dagenham Heathway

A man in his 40s was found with a stab wound on Monday in Dagenham Heathway. Picture: GOOGLE

Gangster Roy Shaw features in new book aimed at ‘setting the record straight’

RoyShaw being congratulated after his first round victory over Donny 'The Bull' Adams in 1975. Pic: PA

Autistic man who faces losing his disability car ‘will be trapped in his home’

Autism sufferer Aaron Drain with his Mum Karen.

Eight ‘stylish’ homes in Dagenham completed by council

Be First commercial director Iain Ferguson, council leader Darren Rodwell and Margaret Mitchell on Tarling Close. Ms Mitchell recently moved into a home on the development. Picture: Andrew Baker.

Doctor apologises for communication breakdown before Ford Dagenham striker’s death

Vera Sime, a Ford Dagenham striker, mother of three, and greatgrandmother. Picture: submitted

Most Read

Man stabbed in Dagenham Heathway

A man in his 40s was found with a stab wound on Monday in Dagenham Heathway. Picture: GOOGLE

Gangster Roy Shaw features in new book aimed at ‘setting the record straight’

RoyShaw being congratulated after his first round victory over Donny 'The Bull' Adams in 1975. Pic: PA

Autistic man who faces losing his disability car ‘will be trapped in his home’

Autism sufferer Aaron Drain with his Mum Karen.

Eight ‘stylish’ homes in Dagenham completed by council

Be First commercial director Iain Ferguson, council leader Darren Rodwell and Margaret Mitchell on Tarling Close. Ms Mitchell recently moved into a home on the development. Picture: Andrew Baker.

Doctor apologises for communication breakdown before Ford Dagenham striker’s death

Vera Sime, a Ford Dagenham striker, mother of three, and greatgrandmother. Picture: submitted

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Dagenham 88 Runners tackle London Marathon

Jamie Austin and Luke Summers at London Marathon (Pic: Dag 88s)

Fabianski is Hammer of the Year 2019

Hammer of the Year Lukasz Fabianski

Barking & Dagenham girls get hands on first Southern Counties Cup for borough

Barking & Dagenham's district girls' squad celebrate their cup final win

London Bridge inquest: Barriers ‘would have saved two victims’, court told

Xavier Thomas. Picture: Met Police

Council works with police and immigration officials to ‘clean-up’ Hertford Road

A van taken away from Hertford Road as part of the joint operartion. Picture: LBBD.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists