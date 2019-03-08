Dagenham 88 Runners tackle London Marathon

Dagenham 88 Runners had 11 members take part in the London Marathon with Nigel Swinburne finishing his 10th run in a row with a time of three hours and 45 minutes.

Caroline Tuck finished in a time of three hours and 46 minutes; Mick Brown (4:04) improved on last year's by nearly an hour, as stalwart Danny Allen (4:12) and Timi Veersamy (5:45) also crossed the line.

Jenny O'Hanlon (5:10), Luke Summers (5:31), Jamie Austin (5:31), Sara Prior (5:33), Irene Campen (5:45) and Sarah Pegnall (7:23) also completed the famous run.

Andy Beazeley completed the Three Forts Marathon in five hours and 41 minutes through the South Downs with the start and finish in Worthing.

Gary Cardnell, Jacqui Elliot, Lorraine Scott and Louise Chappell (52 miles) and Steve Easley, Suzanne Easley (37 miles) completed a cycle ride around Chelmsford and Essex countryside on a blustery Sunday morning.

Other members tackled local parkruns.