Dagenham 88 Runners take on Bluebell five mile run to help raise money for Wildlife

Dagenham 88 Runners at Bluebell five mile run (Pic: Dag 88s) Archant

A number of Dagenham 88 Runners tackled the Bluebell five-mile run at the weekend among various other running events.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Dagenham 88 Runners at Bluebell five mile run (Pic: Dag 88s) Dagenham 88 Runners at Bluebell five mile run (Pic: Dag 88s)

The off-road run goes through 92 acres of woodland and meadows on the Little Haven Reserve in Thundersley in a bid to raise funds for Essex Wildlife Trust.

Peter Salmon (34.46), Rosina Salmon (48.48), Sara Prior (56.00), Denise Woolston (57.54), Anne Duggan (58.12), Richele Cockley (1:01:00) and Julie Cardnell (1:05:00) all took part.

Meanwhile, clubmates Joel Denning (53.35) and Mick Brown (57.46) both took part in the Havering Tri Duathlon at the Olympic Velopark.

The event started with a two-mile (two-lap) first run then a 10-mile (10-lap) bike section before finishing with a one-mile (one-lap) final run.

Dagenham 88 Runners at Bluebell five mile run (Pic: Dag 88s) Dagenham 88 Runners at Bluebell five mile run (Pic: Dag 88s)

Other members enjoyed the Ox Races, which is three days of off-road races, starting with a night run (The Dark Ox).

The Ox Frolic follows on the Saturday, either for solo or teams, with laps of 10.5km, or the challenging Ox 50 which is completing enough laps to hit the 50-mile mark.

The weekend is finished off with the Light Ox on the Sunday which is a quarter lap.

You may also want to watch:

Taking on the Dark Ox were Andy Beazley (1:12:58), Leigh Moring (1:25:15), Lorraine Hilton (1:29:01), Jenny O'Hanlon (1:29:02), Emma O'Shea (1:29:02), and Carol Moring (1:39:06).

Jeff Webster was 11th overall in the Ox 50-Mile, while the Ox Frolic Fours (12-hour relay) included Louise Chappell and Gary Cardnell (seven laps, sixth overall), Ian Cummins and Caroline Cummins (seven laps, seventh) and Luke Summers and Jamie Austin (four laps, 18th).

Timi Veerasamy (3:31:27) and Caroline Cummins (3:35:49) ran the Ox half marathon, while David O'Brien (1:46:36) completed the Leeds half marathon.

Parkrun results, Valentines: Ryder Islam (21.14), Rahana Islam (25.59), Debbie Joy (35.40), Emma Dudman (35.40), Jane Swanson-Sprent (36.04), Beverley Eagles (36.04), Ronnie Waller (37.44) and Julie Dalphinis (43.47).

Raphaels: Robert Woodgate (21.59), Kirstie Woodgate (31.13), William Metcalfe (38.21) and Mark West (38.24).

Barking: Sonya Veerasamy (34.09) and Beatrice Oguntayo (42.53).

Harrow Lodge: Geri Latimer (31.10), Suzanne Easley (31.46) and Stephen Easley (36.23).

Other: Simon Childs (34.06, Margate), David O'Brien (24.10, Fountains Abbey), Andrew McLaren (20.41, Folkstone), Cassie Bryant (26.43, Thurrock), Timi Selon Veerasamy (28.29, Salisbury), Sam Veerasamy (39.12, Salisbury).