Dagenham 88 Runners enjoy a number of Marathons and parkruns across the country

PUBLISHED: 16:00 21 May 2019

Rahana Islam, Jane Swanson-Sprent and Michael Pegnall at Halstead Marathon (Pic: David O’Brien)

Rahana Islam, Jane Swanson-Sprent and Michael Pegnall at Halstead Marathon (Pic: David O'Brien)

Archant

Dagenham 88 Runners enjoyed a number of runs across the weekend including the Halstead Marathon.

Rahana Islam led the way in the race with a time of four hours, 29 minutes, and 40 seconds for the club.

Michael Pegnall (4:54:13) and Jane Swanson-Sprent (4:55:06) also tackled the run through the valleys on the Essex and Suffolk border.

Andrew Wright (3:51:00) took part in the Phoenix Running Excalibur 5 Marathon while Emdad Rahman (2:47:00) endured the Hackney Half Marathon.

Jennifer Akroyd (2:57:00) put in a strong effort at the Hanningfield Triathlon, which includes a 1500m swim, 40km Cycle and 10km run.

A number of runners were at the Nuclear Races taking on either a 12k or 7k run.

Jamie Smith (2:14:49) took on the 12k route while Emma O'Shea (3:22:27), Richele Cockley (3:22:28), Jacqui Elliott (3:22:29) and Denise Woolston (3:22:34) all tackled the 7k.

Elsewhere, Caroline Tuck completed the Bognor Prom 10k run in 46 minutes and four seconds.

Suzanne Easley (1:06:01) was at the Colchester Zoo Stampede, the event which supports the charity Action for the Wild, to help raise awareness and funds for the charity.

Parkrun results, Barking: Lorraine Hilton (31.04) and Beatrice Oguntayo (42.38).

Raphaels: Peter Salmon (19.44), Robert Newton (21.19), Simon Childs (25.57), Paul Eagles (25.50), Andrew Beazely (27.20), Rosina Salmon (28.00) and Jacqueline Frewin (30.26).

Valentines: Timi Selon Veerasamy (29.13), Sam Veerasamy (37.18), Jane Swanson-Sprent (37.37) and Beverley Eagles (37.37).

Others: Mick Brown (Basildon, 23.52), Caroline Tuck (Bognor Regis, 22.38), David O'Brien (Bushy, 36.24), Ronnie Waller (Cirencester, 39.31), William Metcalfe (Conkers, 39.47), Ryder Islam (21.38) and Rahana Islam (26.19) at Finsbury Park, Andrew McLaren (Harrow Lodge, 21.01), Nils Hollmann (Oak Hill, 22.53), Ian Cummins (Weymouth, 25.26).

Cassie Bryant (25.23) and Paul Suett (25.55) took part in the Thurrock parkrun.

