Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Dagenham 88 Runners take on Horndon on the Hill 10k in the blistering sunshine

PUBLISHED: 12:00 03 July 2019

Dagenham 88 Runners face the camera after the Horndon 10k (Pic: Dag 88s)

Dagenham 88 Runners face the camera after the Horndon 10k (Pic: Dag 88s)

Archant

Dagenham 88 Runners flocked in their numbers to tackle the Horndon on the Hill 10k in blistering sunshine last weekend.

Paul Suett and Cassie Bryant at Horndon 10k (Pic: Dag 88s)Paul Suett and Cassie Bryant at Horndon 10k (Pic: Dag 88s)

Peter Salmon led the way with a time of 41 minutes and 41 seconds with Joel Denning (45.00) and Paul Prior (46.44) shortly behind.

Caroline Tuck (47.01) finished as the first female vet 45 runner, while Jamie Smith (47.24), and Nils Hollmann (47.31) also finished in under 50 minutes.

Tony Woodgate (50.12), Hannah Sheikh (51.49), Cassandra Bryant (53.11), Paul Suett (53.12), Rahana Islam (53.31), Andrew Beazeley (53.40), Michael Pegnall (53.48), Danny White (55.20), Jane Swanson-Sprent (58.01), Jenny O'Hanlon (58.05), Steve Whitfield (58.56) and Louise Chappell (59.20) completed the circuit in under an hour.

Timi Selon Veerasamy (1:00.15), Rosina Salmon (1:02.44), Emma O'Shea (1:05.11), Sarah Horne (1:05.19), Jacqueline Frewin (1:07.01), Lorraine Moor (1:06.57), Geraldine Latimer (1:06.56), Leigh Moring (1:07.47), Carol Moring (1:11.12), Sam Veerasamy (1:14.03) and Caron Altunbicak (1:45.00) also took part in the race.

Rahana Islam and Hannah Sheikh at Horndon 10k (Pic: Dag 88s)Rahana Islam and Hannah Sheikh at Horndon 10k (Pic: Dag 88s)

*Andrew Beazley also ran the Orion Harriers' John Clarke Memorial Fell Race this weekend in 37 minutes 18 seconds.

Rahana Islam, Nazia Islam and Ryder Islam finished the Victoria Park Family Marathon in four hours, three minutes and 16 seconds.

You may also want to watch:

A host of members were also in parkrun action at various venues, including John Phillips (22.20) and Gary Cardnell (22.53) who tackled the Edinburgh parkrun.

Caroline Tuck with her medal for winning female vet 45 category (Pic: Dag 88s)Caroline Tuck with her medal for winning female vet 45 category (Pic: Dag 88s)

Others, Valentines: Caroline Tuck (22:49), Hannah Sheikh (25:49), Timi Selon Veerasamy (29:28), Julie Cardnell (34:01), Debbie Joy (36:27), Sharon Robinson (36:28), Sam Veerasamy (38:44), Ronnie Waller (39:00), Annika Chowdhury (43:25), Vennisa Chowdhury (43:28), Beverley Eagles (43:28); Julie Dalphinis (49:32).

Raphael: Billy Walkington (24:09), Simon Childs (29:10), Kirstie Woodgate (29:23), Tony Woodgate (29:23), David O'Brien (33:40), Vicky Woodhouse (35:01) and Ingrid Dias (40:03).

Barking: Amelia Beazeley (40:49), Jenny O'Hanlon (40:49), Sonya Veerasamy (40:50), Evie Beazeley (41:36), Andrew Beazeley (41:37) and Beatrice Oguntayo (43:57).

Jane Swanson-Sprent and Jacqueline Frewin at Horndon 10k (Pic: Dag 88s)Jane Swanson-Sprent and Jacqueline Frewin at Horndon 10k (Pic: Dag 88s)

Harrow Lodge: Andrew McLaren (21:23), Robert Newton (21:45) and Geri Latimer (31:58).

Jersey: Jonathan Parsons (22:11), Louisa Parsons (28:27).

Thurrock: Paul Suett (19:36).

Foots Cray Meadows: Suzanne Easley (30:17), Stephen Easley (39:32).

Most Read

Man dies after car collides with ‘street furniture’ in Ripple Road, Barking

A man has died after colliding with street furniture at the junction between Ripple Road and the A13. Picture: GOOGLE

Car overturns in Dagenham crash

A car overturned during a crash this afternoon. Picture: CHRISTINE LUMBER

Woman sexually assaulted in Parsloes Park

Police were called to Parsloes Park on Saturday following reports of a serious sexual assault. Picture: Billy Edmunds

Cyclist in critical condition after Dagenham crash

The crash happened near the junction of Longbridge Road and Lodge Avenue. Picture: Google Maps

Vintage vehicles and dog displays among attractions at family festival

The Dagenham steam and cider festival. Picture: Gurpreet Bhatia

Most Read

Man dies after car collides with ‘street furniture’ in Ripple Road, Barking

A man has died after colliding with street furniture at the junction between Ripple Road and the A13. Picture: GOOGLE

Car overturns in Dagenham crash

A car overturned during a crash this afternoon. Picture: CHRISTINE LUMBER

Woman sexually assaulted in Parsloes Park

Police were called to Parsloes Park on Saturday following reports of a serious sexual assault. Picture: Billy Edmunds

Cyclist in critical condition after Dagenham crash

The crash happened near the junction of Longbridge Road and Lodge Avenue. Picture: Google Maps

Vintage vehicles and dog displays among attractions at family festival

The Dagenham steam and cider festival. Picture: Gurpreet Bhatia

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Dagenham 88 Runners take on Horndon on the Hill 10k in the blistering sunshine

Dagenham 88 Runners face the camera after the Horndon 10k (Pic: Dag 88s)

Brundle sets play-off aim as Daggers start training

Dagenham & Redbridge players back in pre-season training (Pic: Daggers)

Cyclist in critical condition after Dagenham crash

The crash happened near the junction of Longbridge Road and Lodge Avenue. Picture: Google Maps

Dagenham school alumni come together to reconnect, network and inspire the next generation

More than 90 guests attended the inaugural Sydney Russell Schooalumni celebration event. Picture: Sydney Russell School.

East London boroughs form new safeguarding partnership for children at risk of exploitation

Police assaults in Hackney are on the rise. Picture: PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists