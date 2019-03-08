Dagenham 88 Runners take on Horndon on the Hill 10k in the blistering sunshine

Dagenham 88 Runners face the camera after the Horndon 10k (Pic: Dag 88s) Archant

Dagenham 88 Runners flocked in their numbers to tackle the Horndon on the Hill 10k in blistering sunshine last weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Paul Suett and Cassie Bryant at Horndon 10k (Pic: Dag 88s) Paul Suett and Cassie Bryant at Horndon 10k (Pic: Dag 88s)

Peter Salmon led the way with a time of 41 minutes and 41 seconds with Joel Denning (45.00) and Paul Prior (46.44) shortly behind.

Caroline Tuck (47.01) finished as the first female vet 45 runner, while Jamie Smith (47.24), and Nils Hollmann (47.31) also finished in under 50 minutes.

Tony Woodgate (50.12), Hannah Sheikh (51.49), Cassandra Bryant (53.11), Paul Suett (53.12), Rahana Islam (53.31), Andrew Beazeley (53.40), Michael Pegnall (53.48), Danny White (55.20), Jane Swanson-Sprent (58.01), Jenny O'Hanlon (58.05), Steve Whitfield (58.56) and Louise Chappell (59.20) completed the circuit in under an hour.

Timi Selon Veerasamy (1:00.15), Rosina Salmon (1:02.44), Emma O'Shea (1:05.11), Sarah Horne (1:05.19), Jacqueline Frewin (1:07.01), Lorraine Moor (1:06.57), Geraldine Latimer (1:06.56), Leigh Moring (1:07.47), Carol Moring (1:11.12), Sam Veerasamy (1:14.03) and Caron Altunbicak (1:45.00) also took part in the race.

Rahana Islam and Hannah Sheikh at Horndon 10k (Pic: Dag 88s) Rahana Islam and Hannah Sheikh at Horndon 10k (Pic: Dag 88s)

*Andrew Beazley also ran the Orion Harriers' John Clarke Memorial Fell Race this weekend in 37 minutes 18 seconds.

Rahana Islam, Nazia Islam and Ryder Islam finished the Victoria Park Family Marathon in four hours, three minutes and 16 seconds.

You may also want to watch:

A host of members were also in parkrun action at various venues, including John Phillips (22.20) and Gary Cardnell (22.53) who tackled the Edinburgh parkrun.

Caroline Tuck with her medal for winning female vet 45 category (Pic: Dag 88s) Caroline Tuck with her medal for winning female vet 45 category (Pic: Dag 88s)

Others, Valentines: Caroline Tuck (22:49), Hannah Sheikh (25:49), Timi Selon Veerasamy (29:28), Julie Cardnell (34:01), Debbie Joy (36:27), Sharon Robinson (36:28), Sam Veerasamy (38:44), Ronnie Waller (39:00), Annika Chowdhury (43:25), Vennisa Chowdhury (43:28), Beverley Eagles (43:28); Julie Dalphinis (49:32).

Raphael: Billy Walkington (24:09), Simon Childs (29:10), Kirstie Woodgate (29:23), Tony Woodgate (29:23), David O'Brien (33:40), Vicky Woodhouse (35:01) and Ingrid Dias (40:03).

Barking: Amelia Beazeley (40:49), Jenny O'Hanlon (40:49), Sonya Veerasamy (40:50), Evie Beazeley (41:36), Andrew Beazeley (41:37) and Beatrice Oguntayo (43:57).

Jane Swanson-Sprent and Jacqueline Frewin at Horndon 10k (Pic: Dag 88s) Jane Swanson-Sprent and Jacqueline Frewin at Horndon 10k (Pic: Dag 88s)

Harrow Lodge: Andrew McLaren (21:23), Robert Newton (21:45) and Geri Latimer (31:58).

Jersey: Jonathan Parsons (22:11), Louisa Parsons (28:27).

Thurrock: Paul Suett (19:36).

Foots Cray Meadows: Suzanne Easley (30:17), Stephen Easley (39:32).