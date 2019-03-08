Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Cummins leads the way for Dagenham 88 Runners at a harsh 112-mile race in Wales

PUBLISHED: 16:00 09 July 2019

Dagenham 88 Runners at the Orion Forest race (Pic: Dag 88s)

Dagenham 88 Runners at the Orion Forest race (Pic: Dag 88s)

Archant

Dagenham 88 Runners have been out in force recently to tackle a number of runs up and down the country, including a trio racing in Wales.

Ian Cummins at the Wales Sportive (Pic: Dag 88s)Ian Cummins at the Wales Sportive (Pic: Dag 88s)

Ian Cummins took on a gruelling 112-mile race in the Wales Sportive and finished in a time of eight hours and 44 minutes.

Gary Cardnell was at the same race, but tackled a 70-mile route and came home in a time of four hours and 55 minutes.

Cardnell also endured the Wales 10k race at the weekend finishing in 52 minutes and 42 seconds while Julie Cardnell tackled the run in one hour and 15 minutes.

Five members, including Nils Hollman (42.54), Rahana Islam (45.04), Emma Dudman (45.41), Timi Veerasamy (49.11) and Sam Veerasamy (1:02.00) all raced in the latest Orion Forest Fives Series race.

Meanwhile, Joe Denning took on the Bubble Rush 5k and Emdad Rahman (01:05.00) tackled the London Relay 2019.

You may also want to watch:

Parkrun, Valentines: Hannah Sheikh (25:38), Pritesh Patel (25:51), Vennisa Chowdhury (35:52), Beverley Eagles (39:58) and Julie Dalphinis (42:09).

Raphael: Joel Denning (20:29), Andrew McLaren (20:31), Billy Walkington (25:22), Simon Childs (26:02), Mark West (34:34), Vicky Woodhouse (34:38), Evie Beazeley (38:50), Andrew Beazeley (38:50) and Amelia Beazeley (42:56).

Barking: Chris Howlett (37:12) and Sharon Lee (45:54).

Harrow Lodge: Peter Salmon (21:58) and Suzanne Easley (29:52).

Others: Caroline Tuck (22:28, Bury St Edmunds), David O'Brien (31:30, Gunpowder), Sonya Veerasamy (34:36, Kingsbury Water), Lee Duggan (23:04, Corby) and Paul Suett (19:05, Thurrock).

Barking & Dagenham junior parkrun: Ryder Islam (8:30), Zac Du Toit (10:01), Valentina Gonzalez (10:47), Yaseen Elfallah (11:17), Archie Ryden (11:53), Kyle Patel (12:15), Harry Chaudhari (13:02), Maya Rebecca Mih (13:41), Nilam Chaudhari (13:54), Vincent Gee (14:00), Daniel Dawson (14:09), Jacob Kelly (14:12), A Koomson (15:10), Saarah Koomson (15:17), Jia Ladhar (15:18), Harrison K H Li (15:28), Prabjot Kaur (15:34), Sebastian Newlamd (15:44), Karanveer Ladhar (15:54), Amaani Koomson (15:57), Erin Kelly (16:21), Chloe Burpitt (16:45), Gwyneth M W Li (16:48), Karina Ladhar (17:29), Max Dawson (17:35), Saanvi Bandaru (17:37), Arshjot Kaur (18:07) and Chris Ryden (18:42).

Most Read

c2c warns passengers of 16 days of disrupted services as TfL begins engineering work for Barking Riverside project

C2c was the UK’s most punctual rail operator in the UK in May. Picture: C2C

Officers will not be disciplined over investigation into Barking serial killer Stephen Port

Stephen Port was jailed for life in November 2016. Pic: Facebook

Three guilty of Abdulrahman Juma murder in brutal street attack in Barking

Three guilty of Abdulrahman's brutal murder... Mulangala from Tottenham and Fahad and Ali both from Barking. Picture: Met Police

Retired teacher who dedicated 50 years to Robert Clack officially opens building named in his honour

L-R: Robert Clack headteacher, Russell Taylor, with former deputy, Mick Fox MBE, as he cuts the ribbon to officially open a new block named after him. Picture: Daniel Bentum Ocran

Jailed: Burglar who blackmailed victim for return of stolen watch

Jay Waite was jailed at Basildon Crown Court. Picture: PA/Chris Radburn

Most Read

c2c warns passengers of 16 days of disrupted services as TfL begins engineering work for Barking Riverside project

C2c was the UK’s most punctual rail operator in the UK in May. Picture: C2C

Officers will not be disciplined over investigation into Barking serial killer Stephen Port

Stephen Port was jailed for life in November 2016. Pic: Facebook

Three guilty of Abdulrahman Juma murder in brutal street attack in Barking

Three guilty of Abdulrahman's brutal murder... Mulangala from Tottenham and Fahad and Ali both from Barking. Picture: Met Police

Retired teacher who dedicated 50 years to Robert Clack officially opens building named in his honour

L-R: Robert Clack headteacher, Russell Taylor, with former deputy, Mick Fox MBE, as he cuts the ribbon to officially open a new block named after him. Picture: Daniel Bentum Ocran

Jailed: Burglar who blackmailed victim for return of stolen watch

Jay Waite was jailed at Basildon Crown Court. Picture: PA/Chris Radburn

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Cricket: Essex take over at top as Yorkshire are hammered

Nick Browne of Essex hits out during Essex CCC vs Yorkshire CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 9th July 2019

Cummins leads the way for Dagenham 88 Runners at a harsh 112-mile race in Wales

Dagenham 88 Runners at the Orion Forest race (Pic: Dag 88s)

Table-topping Goresbrook thirds made to work hard for win

Cricket equipment is left on a bench

Westley pleased with team batting display against Yorkshire

Tom Westley of Essex in batting action during against Yorkshire on his way to 81 in the County Championship Division One (pic: Nick Wood/TGS Photo).

Defender Clark says it would be ‘great honour’ to be Daggers captain

Kenny Clark of Dagenham and Redbridge thanks the fans during Ebbsfleet United vs Dagenham & Redbridge, Vanarama National League Football at The Kuflink Stadium on 13th April 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists