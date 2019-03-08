Cummins leads the way for Dagenham 88 Runners at a harsh 112-mile race in Wales

Dagenham 88 Runners have been out in force recently to tackle a number of runs up and down the country, including a trio racing in Wales.

Ian Cummins at the Wales Sportive (Pic: Dag 88s) Ian Cummins at the Wales Sportive (Pic: Dag 88s)

Ian Cummins took on a gruelling 112-mile race in the Wales Sportive and finished in a time of eight hours and 44 minutes.

Gary Cardnell was at the same race, but tackled a 70-mile route and came home in a time of four hours and 55 minutes.

Cardnell also endured the Wales 10k race at the weekend finishing in 52 minutes and 42 seconds while Julie Cardnell tackled the run in one hour and 15 minutes.

Five members, including Nils Hollman (42.54), Rahana Islam (45.04), Emma Dudman (45.41), Timi Veerasamy (49.11) and Sam Veerasamy (1:02.00) all raced in the latest Orion Forest Fives Series race.

Meanwhile, Joe Denning took on the Bubble Rush 5k and Emdad Rahman (01:05.00) tackled the London Relay 2019.

Parkrun, Valentines: Hannah Sheikh (25:38), Pritesh Patel (25:51), Vennisa Chowdhury (35:52), Beverley Eagles (39:58) and Julie Dalphinis (42:09).

Raphael: Joel Denning (20:29), Andrew McLaren (20:31), Billy Walkington (25:22), Simon Childs (26:02), Mark West (34:34), Vicky Woodhouse (34:38), Evie Beazeley (38:50), Andrew Beazeley (38:50) and Amelia Beazeley (42:56).

Barking: Chris Howlett (37:12) and Sharon Lee (45:54).

Harrow Lodge: Peter Salmon (21:58) and Suzanne Easley (29:52).

Others: Caroline Tuck (22:28, Bury St Edmunds), David O'Brien (31:30, Gunpowder), Sonya Veerasamy (34:36, Kingsbury Water), Lee Duggan (23:04, Corby) and Paul Suett (19:05, Thurrock).

Barking & Dagenham junior parkrun: Ryder Islam (8:30), Zac Du Toit (10:01), Valentina Gonzalez (10:47), Yaseen Elfallah (11:17), Archie Ryden (11:53), Kyle Patel (12:15), Harry Chaudhari (13:02), Maya Rebecca Mih (13:41), Nilam Chaudhari (13:54), Vincent Gee (14:00), Daniel Dawson (14:09), Jacob Kelly (14:12), A Koomson (15:10), Saarah Koomson (15:17), Jia Ladhar (15:18), Harrison K H Li (15:28), Prabjot Kaur (15:34), Sebastian Newlamd (15:44), Karanveer Ladhar (15:54), Amaani Koomson (15:57), Erin Kelly (16:21), Chloe Burpitt (16:45), Gwyneth M W Li (16:48), Karina Ladhar (17:29), Max Dawson (17:35), Saanvi Bandaru (17:37), Arshjot Kaur (18:07) and Chris Ryden (18:42).