Dagenham 88 runners endure the annual Spitfire Scramble race for more than 24 hours

Dagenham 88 Runners endured the demanding Spitfire Scramble on the weekend.

The race is a 24-hour multi-terrain relay or solo race in which you can run on your own or in teams of two to eight runners.

Spitfire Swallows which included members Louise Chappell, Hannah Sheikh, Jennifer Akroyd, Jane Swanson-Sprent, and Caroline Tuck completed 26 laps in 25 hours and nine minutes to finish second in the female teams 3-5 category.

Loomie Ladies Rahana Islam, Nazia Islam, Emma Dudman, Cristina Cooper, and Beverley Eagles finished in third with 24 laps in 24 hours and 10 minutes.

Chafing the Dream Timi Veerasamy, Emma O'Shea, Yolanda Ceveira, and Lorraine Moor (20 laps, 23:45:07).

Geri & The Pacemakers, Geri Latimer, Natalie Summers, Bea Ogun-Tayo and Ronnie Waller (15 laps, 24:08:40).

Forerunners, Paul Prior, Sara Prior, Peter Salmon, and Rosina Salmon finished third in the mixed category (25 laps, 24:08:48).

Fleeting Foursome including Sarah Horne, Allan Horne, Carol Moring, and Leigh Moring (16 laps, 24:10:57).

D88 Crazy Gang, Richele Cockley, Julie Cardnell, Jacqui Elliott, Kirsty Hannan, Denise Woolston, Vennisa Chowdhury, and Kelly Drake-Tapscott (17 laps, 23:26:57).

Nils Hollmann, Michael Pegnall, Tony Woodgate, Lee Duggan, Tom Sargent, and Robert Woodgate 25 laps in 22 hours and 38 minutes.

Phoenix Rising Scramblers, Adam Coals, Simon Childs, Sarah Foreman, John Power, Barry Poultenay, Louisa Parsons, Suzanne Easley, and Steve Easley (24 laps, 24:48:10).

Irene Campen, Sam Veerasamy, Kaye Sandford, Joel Denning, Christine Lardner, and Caron Altunbicak (18 laps, 24:10:15).

Sonya Veerasamy, Abigail O'Shea, Tom Coughlan, James Byers, James Coughlan, and Margaret Byers (17 Laps 23:11:48)

Duos, Gary Cardnell and Danny White (11 laps, 23:20:36), Andrew McLaren and Peter Burdett (9 laps, 24:02:49), Jenny O'Hanlon and Andy Beazeley (17 laps, 22:23:23), Paul Suett and Cassie Bryant (11 laps, 21:41:17) and Jacqueline Frewin and Kevin Brown (8 laps, 13:52:32).

Solo runners Manji Gami (12 laps, 21:32:37) and Jeff Webster (4 laps, 04:25:31).