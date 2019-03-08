Dagenham 88 Runners take part in the third ELVIS race as well as different parkruns

A number of Dagenham 88 Runners tackled the third race in the East London Five Interclub Series (ELVIS) by taking part in the Newman Hilly five-mile run recently.

Andy Wright and Alan Wicks at the Phoenix Running Space Race Gold Marathon (Pic: Dag 88s) Andy Wright and Alan Wicks at the Phoenix Running Space Race Gold Marathon (Pic: Dag 88s)

Peter Salmon led the way for the club with an impressive time of 35 minutes and 58 seconds, with Robert Newton shortly behind with a time of 36 minutes and 30 seconds.

Jamie Austin (40.38), Gary Cardnell (41.13), Jonathan Parsons (42.02), Andrew Beazeley (42.12), Nils Hollmann (42.13), Cassandra Bryant (43.33), Paul Suett (43.34), Rahana Islam (43.46), Pritesh Patel (44.03), Michael Pegnall (44.23), Susan Godfrey (44.27) and Daniel Allen (44.28) all finished in under 45 minutes.

Hannah Shelkh (45.10), Jenny O'Hanlon (46.41), Jane Swanson-Sprent (48.58), Louisa Parsons (50.24), Louise Chappell (50.51), Kayleigh Chappell (51.22), Timi Selon Veerasamy (51.33), Emma O'Shea (51.57), Geri Latimer (54.58), Lorraine Hilton (54.56), Sarah Horne (56.35), Irene Campen (59.23) dipped under the hour mark, while Sam Veerasamy (1:01.53), Christine Lardner (1:02.27), Richele Cockley (1:03.03) and Veronica Waller (1:07.59) also took part.

Elsewhere, Andrew Wright (4:09.59) and Alan Wicks (5:27.20) endured the Phoenix Running Space Race Gold Marathon.

Sonya Veerasamy, Timi Veerasamy, Tracy Drake-Tapscott, Pebbles Wyard and Margaret Byers at the BBC Women’s Couch to 5k Run (Pic: Dag 88s) Sonya Veerasamy, Timi Veerasamy, Tracy Drake-Tapscott, Pebbles Wyard and Margaret Byers at the BBC Women’s Couch to 5k Run (Pic: Dag 88s)

Closer to home, Emdad Rahman (1:14.05) and Joe Squibb (1:29.11) took on the challenge of the Asics London 10k.

At the BBC Women's Couch to 5K run, Tracy Drake-Tapscott (29.35) led the way followed by Saima Zeb (29.35) and Timi Selon Veerasamy (29.37)

Pebbles Wyard (35.57), Sonya Veerasamy (35.57) and Margaret Byers (51.12) also took part.

Parkrun results, Valentines: Vennisa Chowdhury 32.03, Zayna Sheikh 33.44, Hannah Sheikh 33.45, Julie Dalphinis 53.42.

Barking: Ryder Islam 21.02, Andrew Beazeley 23.07, Gary Cardnell 23.25, Rahana Islam 26.09, Louisa Parsons 28.20, Mark West 33.46, Jacqui Elliott 36.39, Kelly Drake-Tapscott 37.50, Evie Beazeley 37.51, Emma O'Shea 38.03, Amelia Beazeley 38.18, Lorraine Hilton 38.19, Jenny O'Hanlon 38.19, Yolanda Ceveira 38.20, Ronnie Waller 40.56, Caron Altunbicak 49.43.

Edinburgh: Suzanne Easley 36.03, Stephen Easley 36.04.

Hackney Marshes: Sonya Veerasamy 42.20.

St Albans: Geri Latimer 49.28.

Chelmsford: David O'Brien 29.23.

Clacton: Jason Manning 29.54.