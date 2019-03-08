Search

Dagenham 88 Runners members complete several marathons

PUBLISHED: 13:30 28 October 2019

Dagenham 88 Runners' Alan Wicks at the Gravesend Cyclopark Marathon. Picture: Dag 88

Dagenham 88 Runners' Alan Wicks at the Gravesend Cyclopark Marathon. Picture: Dag 88

Archant

Dagenham 88 Runners members have taken part in several different marathons over the past week.

John Power ran the Dublin Marathon in 04:52:03, while Ian Cummings completed the Snowdonia Marathon in 04:34:15.

Alan Wicks also finished the Gravesend Cyclopark Ghost Marathon with a time of 04:59:00.

Elsewhere, Caroline Tuck ran the Bury St Edmunds 10k in 00:45:54 while Sonya Byers finished the Valentines Parkrun in 00:35:13.

Caroline Tuck also completed the Bury St Edmunds Parkrun in 00:23:35.

Gary Cardnell (00:22:21), Jamie Austin (00:24:07) and Alex Samuels (00:25:14) all finished the Raphael Parkrun, while Suzanne Easley (00:31:43) and Stephen Easley (00:40:07) ran the Hoblingwell Parkrun.

Nigel Swinburne ran the Barking Parkrun in 00:19:10, as did Jane Swanson-Prent in a time of 00:27:37.

Ryder Islam (00:22:04) and Rahana Islam (00:26:40) both took part in the Kingsbury Water Parkrun.

