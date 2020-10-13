Dagenham 88 Runners show support on World Mental Health Day

Dagenham 88 Runners came together to run or walk 5k in Barking Park and make a donation to mental health charity Rethink to show their support on World Mental Health Day.

The team raised £150 and started the day with a run or walk in socially distanced groups of six or smaller with many members saying running has helped their own mental health.

During times when races are cancelled and group activities limited the club are doing their best to ensure members are still able to keep in touch and look after their physical and mental health.

Members who attended were Gary Cardnell, Julie Cardnell, Louise Chappell, Emma Dudman, Melissa Embrey, Lynton Fairman, Kirsty Hannan, John Hughes, Rahana and Ryder Islam, Grace Kelly, Jo Smith, Timi, Sam & Kresh Veerasamy and Steve Whitfield.

The club plan to run these events monthly (Covid restrictions allowed) in various parks to ensure they reach as many club members as possible.