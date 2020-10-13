Search

Advanced search

Dagenham 88 Runners show support on World Mental Health Day

PUBLISHED: 12:00 13 October 2020

Dagenham 88 Runners ran 5K at Barking Park in support of World Mental Health Day (Pic: Dag 88s)

Dagenham 88 Runners ran 5K at Barking Park in support of World Mental Health Day (Pic: Dag 88s)

Archant

Dagenham 88 Runners came together to run or walk 5k in Barking Park and make a donation to mental health charity Rethink to show their support on World Mental Health Day.

Dagenham 88 Runners ran 5K at Barking Park in support of World Mental Health Day (Pic: Dag 88s)Dagenham 88 Runners ran 5K at Barking Park in support of World Mental Health Day (Pic: Dag 88s)

The team raised £150 and started the day with a run or walk in socially distanced groups of six or smaller with many members saying running has helped their own mental health.

You may also want to watch:

During times when races are cancelled and group activities limited the club are doing their best to ensure members are still able to keep in touch and look after their physical and mental health.

Members who attended were Gary Cardnell, Julie Cardnell, Louise Chappell, Emma Dudman, Melissa Embrey, Lynton Fairman, Kirsty Hannan, John Hughes, Rahana and Ryder Islam, Grace Kelly, Jo Smith, Timi, Sam & Kresh Veerasamy and Steve Whitfield.

Dagenham 88 Runners ran 5K at Barking Park in support of World Mental Health Day (Pic: Dag 88s)Dagenham 88 Runners ran 5K at Barking Park in support of World Mental Health Day (Pic: Dag 88s)

The club plan to run these events monthly (Covid restrictions allowed) in various parks to ensure they reach as many club members as possible.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Barking and Dagenham Post. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Dagenham 88 Runners show support on World Mental Health Day

Dagenham 88 Runners ran 5K at Barking Park in support of World Mental Health Day (Pic: Dag 88s)

West Ham United add experienced defender Craig Dawson

Watford's Craig Dawson (left) and Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Vicarage Road, Watford.

Two men arrested after dawn raids in Custom House and Dagenham

Cash totalling about £50,000 was seized in dawn raids in Custom House, Dagenham and Grays. Picture: MPS

Numbers of Covid patients in hospital and on ventilators accelerates at BHRUT, but deaths remain low

London Covid cases soar, Covid bed and ventilator occupancy accelerates but deaths remain low. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

‘We don’t need it here’: Opposition rises against 5G mast in Dagenham

Opposition to the raising of a 5G mast in Becontree Avenue is mounting. Picture: Claire Barker