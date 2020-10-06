Search

Dagenham 88 Runners take on the virtual London Marathon

PUBLISHED: 12:00 06 October 2020

Dagenham 88 Runners member Timi Veersasamy at the virtual London Marathon finish line (Pic: Dagenham 88 Runners)

Archant

This weekend saw 43,000 runners across the globe take on the 40th London Marathon.

The event was held virtually for the first time, which meant Dagenham 88 Runners had 18 runners who braved the stormy weather to take on the challenge.

Kelly Drake-Tapscott and Tracy Drake-Tapscott took on the challenge together to raise funds for the Stroke Association and Dementia UK – two charities close to Kelly and her family.

Lorrraine Hilton raised more than £5,000 in memory of her youngest sister Lynn, who died a few months ago from bowel cancer.

Kirsty Hannan, Julie Cardnell, Kay Sandford, Richelle Cockley, Pebbles Wyard and Ronnie Waller all completed their first marathon on Sunday.

Emma O’Shea, Emma Dudman, Christine Lardner, Andy Beazeley, Jenny OHanlon, Beverley Eagles, Hannah Sheikh, Rahana Islam and Timi Veersasamy also took on the challenge.

