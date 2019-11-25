Search

Advanced search

Dagenham 88 Runners take part in Chingford League Cross Country race

PUBLISHED: 12:00 25 November 2019

Dagenham 88 Runners at the Trent Park cross country race. Picture: Dag 88

Dagenham 88 Runners at the Trent Park cross country race. Picture: Dag 88

Archant

Several Dagenham 88 Runners took part in the Chingford League Cross Country race at Trent Park on Saturday.

Joel Denning finished first for the club while Ian Cummins (00:43:34) and Michael Pegnall (00:43:53) followed shortly after.

Jane Swanson-Sprent and John Hughes both achieved times of 00:49:33 and 00:49:53 respectively.

Several other members also took part in Parkruns across the local area.

In the Valentines Parkrun, Ryder Islam came in with a time of 00:21:13 and Rahana Islam finished in 00:25:39.

Peter Salmon completed the Raphael Parkrun in 00:19:15 and was followed by Robert Newton (00:26:10) and Jamie Austin (00:26:30).

In the Barking Parkrun, Gary Cardnell finished in a time of 00:23:00 and Jonathan Parsons came in with a time of 00:25:25 in the Forest Rec Parkrun.

Caroline Tuck ran the Bury St Edmunds Parkrun in 00:24:41.

Most Read

Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman found dead in Dagenham

A woman has been found dead at a house in Durham Road and a man arrested on suspicion of murder. Picture: Google

Barking homeless accommodation gets ‘hundreds of items of food’ from generous strangers

Longbridge's Emdad Rahman (right) with residents at the Barking homeless accommodation Brocklebank Lodge. He delivered food from the Sisters Tajweed Study Group on Sunday, November 17. Not all the donations are pictured. Picture: Hamza Rahman.

Boy suffers ‘life-changing’ injuries after attack by ‘dangerous dog’ in Dagenham

A boy has been attacked by a dog in Ilchester Road. Picture: Google

Jailed: Chadwell Heath kidnapper who subjected victim to ‘terrifying, gun point ordeal’

Aqeel Smith, 20, was sentenced to eight years’ imprisonment. Picture: MPS

Post letters: Anti-social behaviour, fly-tipping, Barking Wharf development, firefighters and pollution

Police at the scene of a double stabbling earlier this month. Picture: ADRIANA ELGUETA

Most Read

Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman found dead in Dagenham

A woman has been found dead at a house in Durham Road and a man arrested on suspicion of murder. Picture: Google

Barking homeless accommodation gets ‘hundreds of items of food’ from generous strangers

Longbridge's Emdad Rahman (right) with residents at the Barking homeless accommodation Brocklebank Lodge. He delivered food from the Sisters Tajweed Study Group on Sunday, November 17. Not all the donations are pictured. Picture: Hamza Rahman.

Boy suffers ‘life-changing’ injuries after attack by ‘dangerous dog’ in Dagenham

A boy has been attacked by a dog in Ilchester Road. Picture: Google

Jailed: Chadwell Heath kidnapper who subjected victim to ‘terrifying, gun point ordeal’

Aqeel Smith, 20, was sentenced to eight years’ imprisonment. Picture: MPS

Post letters: Anti-social behaviour, fly-tipping, Barking Wharf development, firefighters and pollution

Police at the scene of a double stabbling earlier this month. Picture: ADRIANA ELGUETA

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Daggers handed away trip to Sutton in FA Trophy

James Dobson of Dagenham and Redbridge during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Wrexham, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 26th October 2019

Dagenham made it too easy for AFC Fylde says boss Taylor after defeat

Dagenham and Redbridge manager Peter Taylor during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Aldershot Town, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 16th November 2019

Council passes tough Barking and Dagenham strip clubs rules

Barking Town Hall. Picture: Ken Mears.

Dagenham 88 Runners take part in Chingford League Cross Country race

Dagenham 88 Runners at the Trent Park cross country race. Picture: Dag 88

Newham and Romford teens arrested in Dagenham after stolen car failed to stop for police

Two teenage boys from Romford and Forest Gate have been arrested on suspicion of drug-driving and failing to stop for police. Picture: Met Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists