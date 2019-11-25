Dagenham 88 Runners take part in Chingford League Cross Country race

Dagenham 88 Runners at the Trent Park cross country race. Picture: Dag 88 Archant

Several Dagenham 88 Runners took part in the Chingford League Cross Country race at Trent Park on Saturday.

Joel Denning finished first for the club while Ian Cummins (00:43:34) and Michael Pegnall (00:43:53) followed shortly after.

Jane Swanson-Sprent and John Hughes both achieved times of 00:49:33 and 00:49:53 respectively.

Several other members also took part in Parkruns across the local area.

In the Valentines Parkrun, Ryder Islam came in with a time of 00:21:13 and Rahana Islam finished in 00:25:39.

Peter Salmon completed the Raphael Parkrun in 00:19:15 and was followed by Robert Newton (00:26:10) and Jamie Austin (00:26:30).

In the Barking Parkrun, Gary Cardnell finished in a time of 00:23:00 and Jonathan Parsons came in with a time of 00:25:25 in the Forest Rec Parkrun.

Caroline Tuck ran the Bury St Edmunds Parkrun in 00:24:41.