Dagenham 88 Runners take part in half marathons

Nils Hollmann at the Oxford Half Marathon. Picture: Dagenham 88 Runners Archant

Four members of Dagenham 88 Runners took part in the Royal Parks Half Marathon on Sunday.

Rosina Salmon and Sara Prior both completed the race in 02:24:30 and were followed by Saima Zeb (02:39:39) and Vicky Woodhouse (02:49:58).

Nils Hollmann also finished the Oxford Half Marathon in 01:53:39, while Ken Baker ran the Great West Half Marathon in 02:19:00.

Elsewhere, Emdad Rahman finished the Victoria Park 10k in 00:56:17 and Lynne Northcott (00:44:29) and Saima Zeb (00:50:14) both ran the One Tree Hill 6k Cross Country.

Joel Denning (01:13:40) also competed in the Bedford Autodrome Draft Legal Duathlon.

Several members also took part in several Parkruns, with Ryder Iislam (00:21:28) and Hannah Sheikh (00:24:55) recording the fastest finishes for the club in the Valentines Parkrun.

Peter Salmon also finished the Raphael Parkrun in 00:19:12, while Emma O'Shea ran the Barking Parkrun in 00:29:03.