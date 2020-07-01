Search

Dagenham 88 Runners keep adding to lockdown mileage

PUBLISHED: 14:34 01 July 2020 | UPDATED: 14:34 01 July 2020

Peter and Rosina Salmon

Peter and Rosina Salmon

Archant

Dagenham 88 Runners covered a total of 811.4 miles during another busy week in lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Emdad RahmanEmdad Rahman

And that takes their total to 12,392.7 miles as they continue with virtual runs across Europe, having already covered the UK alphabetically.

Natalie Summers, Jacqui Elliot, Lorraine Scott, Melissa Embrey, Lisa Godfrey and Emdad Rahman all took part in the ‘I Love the 90s’ virtual run to mark the 30th anniversary of the Roy Castle Foundation.

And Peter and Rosina Salmon cycled to Rainham Bird Sanctuary, as members covered just under 750 miles to take their two-wheel total to 5,392.4 miles.

With no sign of when regular events such as parkrun will be allowed to resume, the club continue to keep members motivated with small group runs, virtual events and group bike rides while following social distancing guidelines.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Barking and Dagenham Post. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

