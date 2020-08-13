Dagenham 88 Runners get back on track
PUBLISHED: 10:00 13 August 2020
Dagenham 88 Runners held their first track training session last week, with eight members taking part.
Emdad Rahman
The club committee has worked hard to ensure sessions are Covid secure and safe for all, following months of restrictions to deal with the pandemic.
Meanwhile, Emdad Rahman took on the Dover Trek 20 with a group of other walkers to raise funds and awareness of the Lonely Orphans and their work with Indonesian programmes.
Participants completed the event on Sunday in approximately five hours.
