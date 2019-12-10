Search

Dagenham 88 Runners get to celebrate a win double at Frankie's Festive 5k event

PUBLISHED: 12:00 10 December 2019

Dagenham 88 Runners at the Frankie's Festive 5k

Dagenham 88 Runners at the Frankie's Festive 5k

Archant

Dagenham 88 Runners toasted a winning double at Frankie's Festive 5k in aid of St Francis Hospice.

Ryder Islam with Sir Trevor Brooking at the Frankie's Festive 5kRyder Islam with Sir Trevor Brooking at the Frankie's Festive 5k

Ryder Islam claimed the first junior prize, while Rahana Islam was first female to finish.

Gary Cardnell, Louise Chappell, Jackie Frewin, Julie Cardnell, Suzanne and Steve Easley were also in action for Daggers.

Caroline Tuck tackled the Festive Forest 10k, meanwhile, and came home in a time of 50.40.

And Andrew Wright clocked 3:41.44 at the Phoenix Running Band of Runners Marathon, where Alan Wicks finished his latest 26.2-mile challenge in 5:33.43.

Dagenham 88s Suzanne and Steve Easley, with Chloe, at Frankie's Festive 5kDagenham 88s Suzanne and Steve Easley, with Chloe, at Frankie's Festive 5k

You may also want to watch:

Club members were also out in force at various parkrun events in Essex and east London, with Suzanne Easley clocking 28.16 at Hackney Marshes.

Ian Cummins managed 27.51 at Brentwood, while Tracy Drake-Tapscott (30.47) led Pascalia Pamba (31.32), Julie Cardnell (35.15) and Sonya Byers (35.44) home at Barking.

Ryder Islam finished the Valentines course in 21.13, ahead of Hannah Sheikh (24.16), Rahana Islam (26.28), Emma Dudman (30.08), Jane Swanson-Sprent (32.14), Ronnie Waller (38.01) and Julie Dalphinis (46.18).

Dagenham 88s Caroline Tuck at the Festive Forest 10kDagenham 88s Caroline Tuck at the Festive Forest 10k

And Gary Cardnell (23.09) was first member past the post at Raphael, where Pritesh Patel (25.50), Daniel Miller (26.16), Saima Zeb (29.21), Grace Kelly (32.43), Jeff Webster (37.54) and Simon Childs (41.19) also ran.

A group of 12 youngsters took on the Barking & Dagenham junior parkrun, with Daniya Elfallah first home in 9.12, just ahead of Zac Du Toit (9.18).

Yaseen Elfallah (11.05) pipped Paige Modelly (11.08), with Jacob Kelly (12.53) and Jia Ladher (15.47) next to finish.

Harrison KH Li (16.10) edged out Vincent Gee (16.11), as Olivia Kelly (16.30), Gwyneth MW Li (18.55), Karina Ladhar (23.11) and Karanveer Ladhar (23.35) completed the line-up.

