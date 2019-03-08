Dagenham 88 Runners dig deep to complete gruelling Luxembourg 70.3 Ironman

Dagenham 88 Runners duo Pedro and Kerstin Costa took on the gruelling Luxembourg 70.3 Ironman recently.

The event covered three different countries, with a 1.9k swim in the Moselle River in France, a 90k bike ride partially in Germany and run in Luxembourg.

And Pedro Costa came home in 4:58.44, as Kerstin finished in 5:52.44.

Clubmate Jacqui Elliott took on the third annual Sundried Southend Triathlon on the Essex coast, which included a 750m swim, 20k bike ride and 5k run.

And Elliott crossed the finish line in a time of 2:27.52.

Simon Childs competed in the Step2It 5k in Raphael Park, organised by Grove & Dean to raise funds for charity First Step, and clocked 25.33.

Emdad Rahman was in action at the Victoria Park Summer 10k, finishing in 1:01.37, while Jenny Akroyd braved the Ridley Round half marathon trail race, winding her way through the Essex countryside and Chelmer Valley, to finish in 4:09.00.

Members were also out in force at various parkrun events, with Cassie Bryant (25.00) and Paul Suett (25.01) at Hackney Marshes.

Nils Holmmann ran Oak Hill in 23.28, as Caroline Tuck clocked 22.53 at Bury St Edmunds and Steve Whitfield managed 28.26 at the Eden Project.

Jamie Austin (22.34) and Luke Summers (28.58) completed the Southend parkrun, while Geri Latimer (30.35) journey to Krakow in Poland.

Andrew McLaren ran the Delaware and Raritan Canal parkrun in a fine 20.10, while Jonathan Parsons clocked 23.10 at Brentwood, ahead of Simon Childs (28.14), Suzanne Easley (31.20), Louisa Parsons (31.48) and Stephen Easley (37.28).

A group of 12 ran close to home at Barking, led by Gary Cardnell (23.37) and Pritesh Patel (24.07).

Emma O'Shea (30.28), Amelia and Andrew Beazeley (both 33.09), Chris Howlett (34.44), Julie Cardnell and Kirsty Hannan (both 38.54), Evie Beazeley (39.20), Jenny O'Hanlon (39.21), Beatrice Oguntayo (41.56) and Sharon Lee (44.20) completed the line-up.

Dagenham's Ryder Islam was first past the post at the junior parkrun which moves from Central Park to Parsloes Park this Sunday (June 23).

Others, Valentines: Ryder Islam 21.21; Hannah Sheikh 25.17; Rahana Islam 25.21; Manji Gami 27.46; Jane Swanson-Sprent 29.02; Vennis Chowdhury 32.19; Ronnie Waller 36.54; Beverley Eagles 42.15; Sarah Pegnall 56.15; Victoria Rose 56.15.

Barking & Dagenham junior: Ryder Islam 7.42; Samuel Burdett 8.33; Daniya Elfallah 8.55; Alexander Slee 9.33; Zac Du Toit 9.50; Valentina Gonzalez 10.16; Jake Konstantinou 10.47; Muhammad Yusuf 11.03; Yaseen Elfallah 11.51; Kyle Patel 12.29; Jacob Kelly 12.41; Evie Beazeley 12.41; Nilam Chaudhari 13.34; Jiya Jindjahan Kaur Gill 14.15; Vincent gee 14.38; Amelia Beazeley 14.40; Harrison KH Li 15.07; Jia Ladher 15.31; Hidaayah Nasti 15.33; Gwyneth MW Li 15.37; Karanveer Ladhar 15.46; Jasmine Bains 15.51; Prabjot Kaur 15.53; Niamh Crowe 16.02; Stefan Stark 17.05; Maya Rebecca Mih 17.06; Kaylan Toule 17.51; Muhammad Yaqub 17.56; Saanvi Bandaru 18.25; Karina Ladhar 18.27; Arshjot Kaur 19.30; Harjot Panesar 19.31; Kadeen Kelley Merrick 20.11.