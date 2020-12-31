Search

Athletics: Dagenham 88 Runners enjoy Excalibur outing

PUBLISHED: 14:52 31 December 2019 | UPDATED: 14:52 31 December 2019

Dagenham 88 Runners Alan Wicks at the Phoenix Running Excalibur Marathon

Dagenham 88 Runners Alan Wicks at the Phoenix Running Excalibur Marathon

Archant

Dagenham 88 Runners duo Andrew Wright and Alan Wicks took on the Phoenix Running Excalibur marathon recently.

Dagenham 88 Runners Andrew Wright at the Phoenix Running Excalibur MarathonDagenham 88 Runners Andrew Wright at the Phoenix Running Excalibur Marathon

And Wright finished fourth in a fine time of 3:51.19, as Wicks completed his 40th marathon of the year and 50th overall in 5:38.03.

Joel Denning clocked 19.54 at the Hackney Marshes parkrun, while Saima Zeb ran 30.30 at Mile End.

You may also want to watch:

Peter Salmon (20.32) led home Gary Cardnell (26.27), John Hughes (27.37), Julie Cardnell (35.47), Simon Childs (42.23), Suzanne Nott (54.34) and David O'Brien (57.25) at Raphael parkrun, as Pascalia Pamba (31.37), Lorraine Hilton and Emma O'Shea (both 32.07) ran at Barking.

Hannah Sheikh (28.05) led Emma Dudman (28.14) home at Valentines, with Jane Swanson-Sprent (29.42), Ian Cummins (29.43), Vennisa Chowdhury, Beverley Eagles (both 36.40) and Ronnie Waller (40.08) also in action.

First past the post at the junior parkrun was Kylan Okosi (10.06), ahead of Oliver Trevor (10.31) and Daniya Elfallah (10.47).

Others: Yaseen Elfallah 11.07, Jacob Kelly 14.05, Nilam Chaudhari 15.10, Jia Ladhar 16.14, Neha Sankaran 16.40, Olivia Kelly 17.02, Karanveer Ladhar 22.30, Karina Ladhar 23.21.

