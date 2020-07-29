Dagenham 88 Runners embrace 12-hour challenge

Dagenham 88 Runners Louise Chappell, Gary Cardnell, Luke Robbie-Ronald and Jamie Austin took part in the Lockdown Ox Frolic organised by Whitestar Running Archant

A group of Dagenham 88 Runners took on a special 12-hour challenge for one of their latest events.

Louise Chappell, Gary Cardnell, Luke Robbie-Ronald and Jamie Austin embraced the Lockdown Ox Frolic organised by Whitestar Running and had to complete a set of tasks and find items on a treasure hunt list from 8am-8pm.

And the Lockdowned Daggers, as their team was named, managed to cover no fewer than 60 miles during the challenge.

Emdad Rahman took on a 2k walk, followed by a picnic with his children in Victoria Park as part of a fundraiser for the charity Lonely Orphans.

And with England Athletics having updated their guidelines for group training, the club committee are now working hard to ensure all sessions restart in a Covid secure way.