Dagenham 88 Runners enjoy cross-country challenges on capital and countryside turf



Dagenham 88 Runners took on the London Cross-Country Championships and South Essex Cross-Country League on a busy weekend of action.



Tracy Sheehy led the women home in their 6k race at Parliament Hill, ahead of Hannah Sheikh, Jenny Akroyd, Rahana Islam, Jane Swanson-Sprent, Rosina Salmon, Timi Veerasamy and Denise Woolston.

Peter Salmon was the first Dagenham man past the finish post, as Paul Prior, Michael Pegnall and Jason Suddaby also competed.

Meanwhile, Hadleigh Country Park hosted the first South Essex League fixture of the new season and Joel Denning led the men home, ahead of Jeff Webster, Salmon, Rob Newton, Mo Toki, Gary Cardnell, Manji Gami and Pegnall.

Akroyd was first Dagenham woman home, ahead of Sheikh, Islam, Emma Dudman and Swanson-Sprent.



Salmon, Jackie Frewin, Emma O'Shea, Beverley Eagles, Veerasamy, Lorraine Hilton, Woolston, Jacqui Elliott, Ronnie Waller and Natalie Summers also ran.

The next round on December 29 is also at Hadleigh on a different course.

Members took on various other challenges, with Andrew Wright clocking 3:40.28 at Phoenix Running Club's Day at the Movies Marathon.

Geri Latimer ran the Conwy half marathon, while Andy Beazeley and Jenny O'Hanlon took on the 48.5-mile Escape from Meriden event, which saw them chained together!

Nigel Swinburne (21.28) had the best parkrun time at Barking, ahead of Saima Zeb (29.20), Pascalia Pamba (34.02) and Beatrice Oguntayo (42.36).

John Phillips (23.47) ran at Harrow Lodge, with Caroline Tuck (24.14) and Ian Cummins (25.21) in action at Bury St Edmunds and Burnham-on-Crouch respectively.

Sam Veerasamy (38.13) and Waller (38.23) stayed closer to home at Valentines Park, while Jamie Austin and Luke Summers ran 30.58 at Southend.



Others, Osterly: Jonathan Parsons 27.20; Louisa Parsons 29.44.

North Sydney: Suzanne Easley 40.05; Stephen Easley 40.19.

Feltham: Timi Veerasamy 30.59; Sonya Byers 31.50.



Raphael: John Hughes 26.46; Lynton Fairman 30.43; Louise Chappell 31.40; Mark West 35.32; Julie Cardnell 36.05.

Junior: Zac du Toit 10.49; Jacob Kelly 12.00; Nilam Chaudhari 13.22; Harry Chaudhari 13.22; Tilly Chase 13.48; Jia Ladhar 15.14; Vincent Gee 16.13; Karanveer Ladhar 19.54; Olivia Kelly 20.02; Erin Kelly 20.04; Karina Ladhar 22.19.