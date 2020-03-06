Dagenham 88 Runners enjoy Essex 20 outing, as well as Vitality Big Half in London

Dagenham 88 Runners took on a couple of big challenges at the weekend as the London Marathon draws ever closer.

A group of 11 tackled the Essex 20 and were led home by Peter Salmon in 2:21.28 and Joel Denning (2:36.06).

Caroline Tuck (2:45.38) was first female vet to finish the race, with Jamie Austin (3:08.58), Hannah Sheikh (3:12.06) ad Rahana Islam (3:17.31) the next Daggers home.

Jane Swanson-Sprent (3:22.29) pipped Rosina Salmon (3:25.35) and Emma Dudman (3:26.34) as Louise Chappell completed 17 miles and Luke Summers 13.6 miles.

A larger group were in action at the Big Half in London, with Jamie Smith clocking 1:37.18 to lead the way.

Jonathan Parsons (1:48.56) and Andrew Beazeley (1:58.34) also beat the two-hour mark, with Emma Vincent (2:01.34) close.

Jenny O'Hanlon (2:05.08) and John Hughes (2:08.00) were next home, followed by Emma O'Shea (2:15.23), Lorraine Hilton (2:15.25) and Yolanda Ceveira (2:15.51) in quick succession.

Louise Parsons (2:19.24) pipped Sara Prior (2:19.29), with Saima Zeb (2:26.31), Lynton Fairman (2:30.04) and Grace Kelly (2:30.13) not far apart either.

And Julie Cardnell (2:44.25) and Simon Childs (2:48.09) were followed by Jacqui Elliott (3:02.16), Emdad Rahman (3:07.00) and Lynne Northcott (3:10.37).

Meanwhile, Dagenham's Jackie Frewin took on the full marathon distance in Malta, finishing in 5:12.00.

Members were also out at various parkrun events, with Nigel Swinburne recording a time of 19.28 at Barking.

Ryder Islam (21.01) was fastest for the club at Valentines, while Tuck (24.12) and Ian Cummins (29.40) were lone representatives at Brandon Country Park and Brentwood respectively.

Others, Barking: Pascalia Pamba 31.36; Kay Sandford 36.38; Sonya Byers 39.11.

Pymmes: Nils Hollmann 25.48; Saima Zeb 30.08.

Raphael: Gary Cardnell 24.59; Yolanda Ceveira 30.07; Timi Veerasamy 30.10; Emma O'Shea 30.53; John Hughes 30.53; Jamie Austin 31.22; Luke Summers 31.23; Suzanne Easley 31.33; Evie Beazeley 32.55; Andrew Beazeley 32.55; Stephen Easley 35.05; Lisa Godfrey 39.19; Amelia Beazeley 39.32; Jenny O'Hanlon 39.33; Sam Veerasamy 47.30.

Valentines: Hannah Sheikh 24.47; Rahana Islam 25.54; Beverley Eagles 31.31; David O'Brien 35.58; Julie Dalphinis 53.52.

Junior: Jacob Kelly 11.19; Zac Du Toit 11.19; Kasey Perceval-Broadfield 11.43; Vidya Monro 14.21; Nilam Chaudhary 14.52; Neha Sankaran 15.09; Jia Ladhar 15.31; Jiya Jindjahan Kaur Gill 15.04; Karanveer Ladhar 19.57; Karina Ladhar 20.02; Olivia Kelly 20.49; Erin Kelly 20.49.