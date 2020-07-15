Dagenham 88 Runners enjoy latest virtual challenge

Dagenham 88 Runners took on a number of virtual events over the past week.

The Thresholds Trail Series would have hosted the Dixons Carphone Race to the Stones at the weekend, but held a free virtual event instead.

Participants could cover a half marathon, marathon or 100k distance over a seven-day period and Dagenham’s Nazia Islam and Rahana Islam went for the longest option.

Meanwhile, Cassie Bryant, Kelly Drake-Tapscott and Jackie Frewin covered the half-marathon distance.

Elsewhere, Emdad Rahman took on the 80s Series 5k run for the Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation.

The club is hoping to be able to resume some training sessions soon in line with the government and England Athletics’ advice on lockdown restrictions for clubs.

Despite most events remaining cancelled, members are keen to be able to participate in club training runs and speed sessions soon.