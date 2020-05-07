Dagenham 88 Runners enjoy anniversary and more virtual challenges

Dagenham 88 Runners shared pictures of previous Raphael parkrun events on its fifth anniversary Archant

Dagenham 88 Runners joined forces to help celebrate the fifth anniversary of the Raphael parkrun on Saturday.

Dagenham 88s Andrew Wright Dagenham 88s Andrew Wright

A number of members were part of the core team which helped to establish the event in the Romford park, which remains a very popular weekly fixture on the calendar.

And they shared photos from the previous years in the club’s facebook group, while unable to physically attend the site, and continue to use virtual challenges to remain in contact and stay motivated during the current restrictions.

The latest saw members looking for street names to meet certain criteria, such as men’s names or containing double letters.

Andy Beazeley Andy Beazeley

Members are running in club colours during their daily exercise and nominating others to do the same, with mileage from runs, bike rides and walks being shared online and the alphabet challenge currently up to the letter N.

The combined mileage moves the team from location to location and, over the course of the past week, members ran for a total of 224 miles and cycled for 373 miles.

Emma Vincent completed a virtual challenge of her own as she completed a duathlon of a 5k run, 20k bike ride and 2.5k run.

Emdad Rahman collected another £350 in donations for a chosen charity after a training run in his charity top, while Peter and Rosina Salmon marked their 28th wedding anniversary with a joint run in their Dagenham 88 Runners kit.