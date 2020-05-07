Search

Dagenham 88 Runners enjoy anniversary and more virtual challenges

PUBLISHED: 09:00 07 May 2020

Dagenham 88 Runners shared pictures of previous Raphael parkrun events on its fifth anniversary

Archant

Dagenham 88 Runners joined forces to help celebrate the fifth anniversary of the Raphael parkrun on Saturday.

Dagenham 88s Andrew WrightDagenham 88s Andrew Wright

A number of members were part of the core team which helped to establish the event in the Romford park, which remains a very popular weekly fixture on the calendar.

And they shared photos from the previous years in the club’s facebook group, while unable to physically attend the site, and continue to use virtual challenges to remain in contact and stay motivated during the current restrictions.

The latest saw members looking for street names to meet certain criteria, such as men’s names or containing double letters.

Andy BeazeleyAndy Beazeley

Members are running in club colours during their daily exercise and nominating others to do the same, with mileage from runs, bike rides and walks being shared online and the alphabet challenge currently up to the letter N.

The combined mileage moves the team from location to location and, over the course of the past week, members ran for a total of 224 miles and cycled for 373 miles.

Emma Vincent completed a virtual challenge of her own as she completed a duathlon of a 5k run, 20k bike ride and 2.5k run.

Emdad Rahman collected another £350 in donations for a chosen charity after a training run in his charity top, while Peter and Rosina Salmon marked their 28th wedding anniversary with a joint run in their Dagenham 88 Runners kit.

Most Read

Family’s tribute to ‘one of a kind’ postal worker killed in Dagenham crash

Jeff Hollis. Picture: Family handout

Watch as gang makes off with Ford Focus in Dagenham car theft

Accomplices look on as one of the culprits breaks in. Picture: Submitted

Plans approved for 56 affordable homes in Dagenham

Plans to build 56 affordable homes in Woodward Road have been given the green light by councillors. Picture: Be First

Man, 22, charged with causing death by dangerous driving after fatal crash in Dagenham

A man has been arrested following a fatal crash at the junction of Heathway and Oxlow Lane in Dagenham. Picture: Google

Image of second man released after fatal crash in Dagenham

Police also want to speak to this man, whose picture was released on Friday. Picture: Met Police

