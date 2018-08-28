Athletics: Dagenham 88 Runners enjoy annual Santa Run

Dagenham 88 Runners at their Santa Run Archant

Dagenham 88 Runners held their annual Bill Adams Santa Run in memory of the club’s former treasurer.

The group ran from their base at the May & Bakers Social Club to Reede Road, across Heathway and back down Oxlow Lane to cover 4.5 miles.

And they engaged with members of the local community along the way, raising nearly £100 for Saint Francis Hospice before enjoying mince pies and other favourites.

Andy Beazeley broke new ground as he made his debut over 26.2 miles in the Ramsgate Coastal Marathon and clocked 4:58.51.

Others took on various parkruns, with Paul Suett (20.09) fastest at Brentwood.

Others, Barking: Sonya Veerasamy 32.11; Beatrice Oguntayo 43.35.

Brentwood; Evie Knight 25.15.

Harrow Lodge: Andrew McLaren 22.10; Caroline Tuck 24.12.

Hockey Woods: Bill Metcalfe 46.38.

Mile End: Mick Brown 23.45.

Raphael: Jamie Austin 23.04; Billy Walkington 23.39; Simon Childs 26.01; Luke Summers 26.41; Ruby Walkington 32.33; David O’Brien 52.45.

Valentines: Hannah Sheikh 24.23; Manji Gami 24.26; Ian Cummins 27.32; Nils Hollmann 27.48; Yolanda Ceveira 30.18; Timi Veerasamy 30.46; Jane Swanson-Sprent 30.55; Emma Dudman 31.53; Emma O’Shea 31.54; Beverley Eagles 32.10; Lorraine Moor 32.10; Victoria Rose 34.24; Sam Veerasamy 35.09; Jacqui Elliott 35.52; Julie Dalphinis 44.03; Sarah Pegnall 46.45; Caron Altunbicak 47.51.

Junior: Arthur Ansell 7.21; Ryder Islam 8.58; Kylan Okosi 10.46; Zac Du Toit 11.23; Harry Chaudhari 14.33; Vincent Gee 14.34; Jia Ladhar 16.18; Nilam Chaudhari 16.36; Vidya Monro 17.24; Harrison KH Li 17.27; Anureet Kamboj 18.07; Gwyneth MW Li 18.15; Karina Ladhar 23.15; Joshua Fowler 24.35.