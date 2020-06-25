Search

Advanced search

Dagenham 88 Runners enjoy external virtual challenges

PUBLISHED: 12:45 25 June 2020 | UPDATED: 12:45 25 June 2020

Alan Wicks and Andy Wright in fancy dress for the Phoenix Running P24 challenge

Alan Wicks and Andy Wright in fancy dress for the Phoenix Running P24 challenge

Archant

Dagenham 88 Runners saw members take on two virtual running events at the weekend.

Dagenham 88 Runners' Emma Vincent during the City Scramble eventDagenham 88 Runners' Emma Vincent during the City Scramble event

City Scramble was organised by The Race Organisers and runners were given clues about the route to find their way around the borough.

Emma Vincent completed the Havering route in one hour 15 minutes, as John Hughes, Andy Beazeley and Jenny O’Hanlon finished the Dagenham route in 1:24.

You may also want to watch:

All were meant to be 10k routes, but the clue hunting aspect meant all runners surpassed that distance.

Andy Beazeley during the Phoenix Running P24 challengeAndy Beazeley during the Phoenix Running P24 challenge

The Phoenix Running P24 event saw runners cover one mile per hour for 24 hours and Andy Beazeley covered 32 miles, with Alan Wicks and Andy Wright managing 24 including mile 17 in fancy dress at midnight!

A club spokesperson said: “Over lockdown the group have kept motivated through virtual challenges, so it was great to see members out completing externally organised events for the first time since lockdown started.

“Members have run a total of 11,581 miles and cycled 4,642 miles since the coronavirus pandemic led to all races and club events being cancelled.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Barking and Dagenham Post. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Teen shot in broad daylight in Dagenham

Police were called to Mayesbrook Road, Dagenham to reports of a shooting. Picture: Google

All Percy Ingle bakeries to close

All Percy Ingle bakeries are due to close after 66 years in business. Picture: Google

‘She loved her job’: Tribute to Dagenham teacher who dedicated 50 years to profession

Renee Collins. Picture: Sue Snushall

Barking pastor who kept child slaves receives hefty sentence

Lucy Adeniji was sentenced to 11 and a half years

‘It’s hard for them to feel anything but grief’: Appeal launched after unexpected death of mum of two from Dagenham

L-R: Margaret, Daniel and Matthew. Picture: Jasmin Bath

Most Read

Teen shot in broad daylight in Dagenham

Police were called to Mayesbrook Road, Dagenham to reports of a shooting. Picture: Google

All Percy Ingle bakeries to close

All Percy Ingle bakeries are due to close after 66 years in business. Picture: Google

‘She loved her job’: Tribute to Dagenham teacher who dedicated 50 years to profession

Renee Collins. Picture: Sue Snushall

Barking pastor who kept child slaves receives hefty sentence

Lucy Adeniji was sentenced to 11 and a half years

‘It’s hard for them to feel anything but grief’: Appeal launched after unexpected death of mum of two from Dagenham

L-R: Margaret, Daniel and Matthew. Picture: Jasmin Bath

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Dagenham 88 Runners enjoy external virtual challenges

Alan Wicks and Andy Wright in fancy dress for the Phoenix Running P24 challenge

West Ham’s Ngakia, Zabaleta, Sanchez set for June 30 exits

West Ham United's Jeremy Ngakia during the Premier League match at the London Stadium.

Such hails Harmer as county cricket’s spin king – hoping he gets international chance

Simon Harmer in bowling action for Essex on their way to the County Championship title in 2019 (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, June 25

Britain's Sue Barker in action on Centre Court at Wimbledon when she beat Australian Kerry Reid to reach the semi-finals of the women's singles

Daggers eagerly await updated plans for when new season may start

Dagenham manager Daryl McMahon during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Solihull Moors, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 22nd February 2020