Dagenham 88 Runners enjoy external virtual challenges

Dagenham 88 Runners saw members take on two virtual running events at the weekend.

City Scramble was organised by The Race Organisers and runners were given clues about the route to find their way around the borough.

Emma Vincent completed the Havering route in one hour 15 minutes, as John Hughes, Andy Beazeley and Jenny O’Hanlon finished the Dagenham route in 1:24.

All were meant to be 10k routes, but the clue hunting aspect meant all runners surpassed that distance.

The Phoenix Running P24 event saw runners cover one mile per hour for 24 hours and Andy Beazeley covered 32 miles, with Alan Wicks and Andy Wright managing 24 including mile 17 in fancy dress at midnight!

A club spokesperson said: “Over lockdown the group have kept motivated through virtual challenges, so it was great to see members out completing externally organised events for the first time since lockdown started.

“Members have run a total of 11,581 miles and cycled 4,642 miles since the coronavirus pandemic led to all races and club events being cancelled.”