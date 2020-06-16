Search

Dagenham 88 Runners enjoy virtual Fell Race outing

PUBLISHED: 10:00 17 June 2020

Dagenham 88 Runners took part in the virtual Orion Harriers John Clark Memorial Fell Race

Archant

Dagenham 88 Runners took part in the virtual Orion Harriers John Clark Memorial Fell Race at the weekend.

Usually a fixture on the club’s busy calendar, with all races still cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, organisers made it a virtual run.

The route was shared on Strava and members of clubs were able to complete it over a three-day period (June 12-14).

Results were collated and shared online, with many members finding it an extremely helpful way to feel as if they were taking part in an event.

Small groups ran while keeping socially distanced, with climbs of 900 feet during the almost 5k race.

A club spokesperson said: “A few members managed to get lost in the forest, adding some distance and time to their results!

“As we continue with social distancing restrictions, virtual events are turning out to be a great way to keep the team united and running.”

