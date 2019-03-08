Search

Dagenham 88 Runners head overseas for Ironman test as others stay closer to home

PUBLISHED: 14:00 28 August 2019

Dagenham 88 Runners Pedro and Kerstin Costa at the Ironman Vichy event

Dagenham 88 Runners Pedro and Kerstin Costa at the Ironman Vichy event

Archant

Dagenham 88 Runners headed overseas for their latest challenges at the weekend.

Joel Denning at the Chateau de Chantilly duathlonJoel Denning at the Chateau de Chantilly duathlon

The Ironman Vichy 70.3 event saw athletes swim in the beautiful Lac d'Allier, using rowing race infrastructure to guide them through the course.

The bike course headed through the regions of Allier and Puy-de-dome, with exceptional views of the Chaine des Volcans d'Auvergne, before a run around the shores of the lake in historical Vichy.

Hundreds of spectators lined the course to cheer athletes to the finish, with Dagenham's Pedro Costa coming home in 5:06.49.

Kerstin Costa clocked 6:13.51, while Jane Swanson-Sprent also took part in a separate ironman event on Sunday.

Joel Denning finished 16th overall and second veteran at the Chateau de Chantilly duathlon, while John Power completed the 15k Warriors Run in Sligo, Ireland in 1:51.04.

Meanwhile, Alan Wicks tackled the SVN Cyclopark 10x10, covering 27.2 miles in 5:51.

Other Dagenham club members remained closer to home to tackle weekly parkrun challenges, with Paul Suett clocking 20.23 at Hadleigh.

Caroline Tuck completed the Bury St Edmunds event in 22.55, while Peter Salmon (19.52) and Rosina Salmon (28.57) were in action at Clacton Seafront.

Jamie Austin (22.59) and Luke Summers (31.31) ran at Southend, with Geri Latimer (30.55) at Walthamstow, Lynne Northcott (32.30) at Thurrock and Mark West (35.43) at Raphael.

Suzanne Easley (29.22) and Stephen Easley (47.59) took on the St Albans event, while Beatrice Ogundayo (43.20) was the lone Dagger at Barking.

A large contingent took on the Valentines event, where Nils Hollmann (25.28) was first of the group to finish ahead of Manji Gami (25.37).

Jennifer Akroyd (26.26), Hannah Sheikh (28.14) and Emma Dudman (28.16) all went below 30 minutes, with Amelia Beazeley (31.43), Andrew Beazeley (31.44), Timi Veerasamy (32.14), Lorraine Hilton (32.17), Tracy Drake-Tapscott (32.21), Yoland Ceveira (32.24) and Emma O'Shea (32.25) all in close proximity.

Others: Zayna Sheikh 35.09; Christine Lardner 35.12; Evie Beazeley 38.24; Jenny O'Hanlon 38.26; Sam Veerasamy 38.27; Vennisa Chowdhury 38.57; Jacqui Elliott 40.58; Sonya Veerasamy 48.48; Julie Dalphinis 56.36.

Junior: Tommy Patten 8.22; Daniya Elfallah 9.19; Vitor Duraes 9.33; Yaseen Elfallah 10.05; Ethan Standing 10.46; Lilly-Rose Patten 11.52; Heath Baker 12.15; Jacob Kelly 12.38; Amelia Beazeley 12.39; Evie Beazeley 12.40; Nilam Chaudhari 12.57; Vincent Gee 14.43; Maya Rebecca Mih 16.21; Vidya Monro 16.53; Sylvie Swinburne 28.28.

