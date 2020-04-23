Corinavirus: Dagenham 88 Runners keeping motivated during lockdown

Dagenham 88 Runners' Rosina and Peter Salmon Archant

Dagenham 88 Runners have been using their club facebook page to keep in touch and stay motivated during the current lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Dagenham 88 Runners' Joel Denning Dagenham 88 Runners' Joel Denning

Members are picked each day to answer 20 questions about themselves, explaining things like their favourite post-run food and sharing their favourite running photos.

And running challenges and group targets are also helping to keep members motivated while observing strict guidelines around exercise and social distancing.

Most have found that early morning runs are great to see fewer people and the main daily chalenge is based around parkrun, which is a firm favourite among members and sees them sharing the significance of their favourite venue and pictures when possible.

You may also want to watch:

Everyone then shares their daily mileage, which is added up to help reach that event, and then another member chooses the next target.

“We’ve just left Hannover and are heading for Ipswich next!” said press secretary Jo Smith.

“We are averaging over 100 miles a day between us so it’s proving to be a great way to motivate members to get out despite many events and training schedules being disrupted by COVID-19.

“John Hughes organised these events and keeps in daily contact with the group to keep everyone up to date on progress.”

Dagenham 88 Runners' Emdad Rahman Dagenham 88 Runners' Emdad Rahman

Joel Denning and his chidlren took part in the Run 5 Donate 5 NHS Challenge, as did Emma Vincent, while Rosina and Peter Salmon contested the D88 Bear Hunt, which saw bears left out by one member for others to look out for on their runs!

Emdad Rahman has been using Barking Park for his training, as he prepares to run for an orphan charity once the restrictions have been lifted.