Dagenham 88s women lead way at Championships while members rise to challenges

Jennifer Ackroyd, Hannah Sheikh, Lynne Northcott and Rahana Islam (Pic: Dagenham 88’s) Archant

Dagenham 88 Runners women led the way at the weekend as they represented the club at the Southern Cross-Country Championships.

A handful of members tackled the 8k course in Parliament Hill, Hampstead with Rahana Islam the first across the line with a time of 43 minutes 47 seconds.

Islam was followed home by Hannah Sheikh (44.15), Jennifer Ackroyd (47.02) and Lynne Northcott (55.03) – meaning the team finished 69th overall.

Meanwhile, other club members took on the 10k Legacy run on the Olympic mountain bike course in Hadleigh Country Park, where Joe Squibb clocked an impressive 66.29.

Jacqui Elliot (96.58) and Kay Sandford (97.42) were not far apart, while Denise Woolston also tackled the challenging trail race.

Andy Wright (right) enjoyed a successful race as he finished runner-up in the Excalibur Trail Marathon with a time of three hours, 55 minutes and 56 seconds.

At the Ashridge Duathlon, Paul Suett (2:29.34) qualified seventh out of 20 in his age group for the 2020 European Championships.

The race was made up of a 10km run, 44km bike ride and a 5km run to finish off the run the National Trust estate.

Parkrun results, Barking: Gary Cardnell 25.39, Andrew Beazeley 27.13, Sara Prior 29.55, Sarah Capon 30.44, Yolanda Ceveira 30.45, Emma O’Shea 30.52, Kirsty Hannan 34.23 and Julie Cardnell 37.08.

Valentines: Nils Hollman 23.09, Pritesh Patel 25.31, Timi Veerasamy 28.11, Jane Swanson-Sprent 33.20, Beverley Eagles 33.23, Sam Veerasamy 35.34 and Julie Dalphinis 47.30.

Raphaels: Peter Salmon 19.47, Jamie Austin 22.17, Tom Sargeant 24.06, Luke Summers 26.45, Simon Childs 26.58, David O’Brien 32.45, Vicky Woodhouse 35.23.

Harrow Lodge: John Phillips 23.13. Finsbury Park: Sonya Veerasamy 33.03. Tooting Common: Ryder Islam 23.32, Rahana Islam 24.52. Thurrock: Cassie Bryant 28.26. Hockley Woods: Victoria Rose 42.36. Northampton: Caroline Tuck 22:42. Chelmsford: Geri Latimer 28:34. Corby: Lee Duggan 23:49.

Junior parkrun: Ryder Islam 9.47, Zac Du Toit 11.10, Kyle Patel 13.55, Vincent Gee 14.50, Jia Ladhar 15.37, Amelia Beazeley 16.20, Nilam Chaudhari 17.11, Harrison KH Li 17.53, Gwyneth MW Li 18.10, Karina Ladhar 20.27, Vidya Monro 20.42, Evie Beazeley 21.06.