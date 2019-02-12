Vincent leads way with half marathon best in quiet week for Dagenham 88 Runners

Dagenham 88 Runners Emma Vincent led the way for the club during a quiet week by achieving a new personal best time at the Thorpe and Egham Half Marathon.

Vincent crossed the line in a time of one hour, 59 minutes, and 34 seconds amongst thousands of fellow runners on Sunday.

A number of other club members enjoyed success by competing in various parkruns around the country.

At Ilford’s Valentines Pritesh Patel (23.28) led the way from Manji Gami (25.34), Hannah Sheikh (25.58) and Jennifer Akroyd (26.34), as Vennisa Chowdhury (32.06), Jane Swanson-Sprent (32.48), Beverley Eagles (32.49), Ian Cummins (34.23) and Julie Dalphinis (41.05) also ran.

Peter Salmon clocked an impressive 19.36 at Raphael Park, ahead of Billy Walkington (25.48), Rosina Salmon (27.47), Luke Summers (27.47), Jamie Austin (27.48) and Simon Childs (28.56).

Also in action were Jacqueline Frewin (33.23), Kelly Drake-Tapscott (33.24), Kay Sandford (36.33), Ingrid Dias (37.53), Sarah Pegnall (47.19) and Victoria Rose (47.20).

Meanwhile, at Barking, Andrew Beazeley (23.52) was first Dagger home in a group of 12, finishing comfortably ahead of clubmates Sara Prior (30.40), Amelia Beazeley (32.32), Sonya Veerasamy (32.32), Emma O’Shea (32.34), Kirsty Hannan (33.04), Abigail O’Shea (35.04), Julie Cardnell (35.09), Evie Beazeley (37.15), Jenny O’Hanlon (37.16), Carlos Bastidas (38.44) and Beatrice Oguntayo (42.08).

In the latest Barking & Dagenham Junior 2k parkrun at Central Park Daniya Elfallah crossed the line first with a time of 9.15.

Zac Du Toit (10.28) finished second, and Archie Ryden (12.06) managed to finish third.

Others, junior: Aryan Sharma 12.11; Olivia Lardner 13.11; Madison Laffan 13.11; Anike Sharma 13.39; Yaseen Elfallah 14.07; Nilam Chaudhari 14.08; Jia Ladhar 14.24; Matilda Laffan 14.31; Nathaniel Kelley-Merrick 15.03; Ethan Standing 15.47; Vincent Gee 16.06; Gwyneth M W Li 16.33; Amna Khan 18.41; Aaima Khan 18.41; Ridah Rahman 18.42; Ella Fitzgibbon 18.43; Saanvi Bandaru 20.10; Karina Ladhar 20.11; Karanveer Ladhar 23.53.

Basildon: Bill Metcalfe 48.30.

Brentwood: Paul Suett 20.02.

Brockwell: Caroline Tuck 22.47.

Corby: Lee Duggan 25.59.

Fountains Abbey: Lorraine Moor 29.33; Caron Altunbicak 52.26.

Gateshead: Andrew McLaren 21.53.

Harrow Lodge: Suzanne Easley 33:47.

Hastings: Geri Latimer 30.33.

Hove: Ryder Islam 22.58, Rahana Islam 24.27.

Thurrock: Lynne Northcott 31.30.