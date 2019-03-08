Dagenham 88 Runners get out in big numbers at local events as Salmon leads way

Dagenham 88 Runners at the latest ELVIS race in Barking Archant

Dagenham 88 Runners have been out in force at a pair of local events recently.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Dagenham's Paul Suett, Cassie Bryant and Joel Denning at the Harold Wood charity five-mile race Dagenham's Paul Suett, Cassie Bryant and Joel Denning at the Harold Wood charity five-mile race

Local rivals Barking Road Runners hosted the latest race in the East London Five Interclub Series (ELVIS), where a group of 20 club members were in action.

Peter Salmon led Daggers home in 19 minutes 41 seconds, pipping Jeff Webster (19.48).

Robert Newton (20.31), Gary Cardnell (22.43), Andrew Beazeley (22.56) and Nils Hollmann (23.36) were also inside the 25-minute mark for the 5k event.

Beating 30 minutes were Daniel Allen (25.34), Jenny O'Hanlon (26.23), John Hughes (26.37), Louise Chappell (27.46), Louisa Parsons (28.23), Simon Childs (28.28), Jason Manning (28.34), Suzanne Easley (28.44) and Emdad Rahman (29.57).

Dagenham 88 Runners Andrew Wright and Alan Wicks at the SVN Cyclopark Summer Series Dagenham 88 Runners Andrew Wright and Alan Wicks at the SVN Cyclopark Summer Series

And those also in action on the day included Stephen Easley (35.09), Christine Lardner (35.57), Julie Cardnell (36.58) and Lee Davis (39.50).

Another squad of 20 were then in action at the Harold Wood charity five-mile race and led home by Joel Denning (34.19).

Cardnell (38.08), Hollmann (39.48), Beazeley (43.18) and Michael Pegnall (43.48) were next to finish, with O'Hanlon (44.31) the first Daggers female home.

Beating the 50-minute mark were Hughes (45.28), Jane Swanson-Sprent (46.24), Childs (46.35), Cassie Bryant (47.45), Paul Suett (47.47), Chappell (48.46) and Parsons (49.00).

And Lorraine Hilton (51.46), Kelly Drake-Tapscott (53.11), Debbie Joy, Sharon Robinson (both 59.26), Christine Lardner, Geri Latimer (both 60.00) and Jacqui Elliott (67.00) also ran.

Elsewhere, Lynton Fairman ran the latest Hyde Park 10k in 67.46, while Andrew Wright (45.36) and Alan Wicks (55.00) tackled the Spitfire 10k.

You may also want to watch:

The pair had also competed in the Cyclopark Summer Series 26.2, with Wright clocking 4:38.27 ahead of Wicks 5:51.00, as members were also busy at various parkruns.

Results, Barking: Kelly Drake-Tapscott 31.57; Sonya Veerasamy 33.23.

East Coast Park: Timi Veerasamy 29.06; Sam Veerasamy 36.27.

Harrow Lodge: Andrew McLaren 20.31; Rosina Salmon 29.11.

Leazes: Jonathan Parsons 22.11; Louisa Parsons 28.06.

Mile End: Paul Suett 18.26.

Pymmes: Saima Zeb 31.25.

Raphael: Billy Walkington 28.03; Suzanne Easley 30.04; Stephen Easley 32.20; Julie Cardnell 36.29; Richele Cockley 36.35.

Rheinaue: Nigel Swinburne 19.51.

Southend: Jamie Austin 21.52; Luke Summers 31.42. Thurrock: Geri Latimer 30.13.

Valentines: Nils Hollmann 27.37; Pritesh Patel 27.38; Jane Swanson-Sprent 31.38; Emma Dudman 31.39; Vennisa Chowdhury 33.10; Julie Dalphinis 50.40.

Junior: Daniya Elfallah 9.40; Yaseen Elfallah 11.50; Jacob Kelly 12.49; Benjamin Atendido 13.00; Jia Ladhar 16.41; Maya Rebecca Mih 16.41; Abeeha Zahir 16.50; Karanveer Ladhar 16.56; Karina Ladhar 21.07; Kyle Varsani 22.43.