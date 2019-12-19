Athletics: Dagenham 88 Runners out in force

Dagenham 88 Runners were out in force at the Chingford League and Sikhs In The City Dawn to Dusk challenge over the past week.

Joel Denning (20.07) led them home over 5k at the Olympic Velopark, with Jason Suddaby (21.29) and Gary Cardnell (22.56) next home.

Hannah Sheikh (23.50) was first female runner to finish, with Manji Gami (24.10), Ian Cummins (24.38), Rahana Islam (24.54) and Michael Pegnall (24.58) all close behind.

John Hughes (25.54), Andrew Beazeley (26.57), Jane Swanson-Sprent (27.32), Tracy Drake-Tapscott (30.29) and Pebbles Wyard (33.59) completed the line-up.

Members had three choices of distance in the Dawn to Dusk event, with Ryder Islam (43.23) and Drake-Tapscott (63.00) running a 10k.

Lorraine Hilton (2:34.08), Timi Veerasamy (3:13), Kay Sandford (3:13), Julie Cardnell (3:20), Simon Childs (3:21.04), Ronnie Waller (3:25), Lorraine Scott (3:59) and Jacqui Elliott (3:59) ran a half marathon distance, while Andrew Wright (3:31.58) was third male home in the marathon.

Jamie Smith (3:59.52), Swanson-Sprent (4:51.06), Ian Cummins (4:52.28), Louisa Parsons (5:03.30) and Geri Latimer (5:38.08) also covered the distance.

A group of five took on an ultra challenge, including Paul Prior (5:35.18), Hannah Sheikh (5:36.36), Rahana Islam (5:42.20), Beverley Eagles (7:38) and Emma O'Shea (7:38).

Caroline Tuck clocked 47.13 at the Chase the Moon 10k, while members also tackled various parkrun events.

Rahana Islam (25.43) and Eagles (32.15) ran their 300th parkruns at Valentines, where Ryder Islam (21.24), Sheikh (25.26), Steve Whitfield (28.12), Timi Veerasamy (31.16), Julie Dalphinis (44.17) and Sam Veerasamy (44.33) were also in action.

Zac Du Toit (9.51), Nilam Chaudhary (15.19), Karina Ladhar (22.56) and Karanveer Ladhar (23.01) ran the junior parkrun.

Others, Barking: Nigel Swinburne 22.19, Sonya Byers 34.47. Gunpowder: Ian Cummins 24.46.

Raphael: Suzanne Nott 27.03, Jacqueline Frewin 30.49, Kelly Drake-Tapscott 30.49, Simon Childs 58.38, David O'Brien 58.39.