Dagenham 88 Runners prove up to challenges, as Pegnall Labours to Hercules event!

Dagenham 88 Runners' Jacqui Elliott at the Hadleigh Legacy 10k Archant

Dagenham 88 Runners took on more challenges, from 5k parkrun events to half marathons at the weekend.

Dagenham 88 Runners' Mick Pegnall at the Labours of Hercules event Dagenham 88 Runners' Mick Pegnall at the Labours of Hercules event

Michael Pegnall competed at Phoenix Running's 12 Labours of Hercules event, where he covered the 13.1-mile distance in 2:07.34.

Clubmate Jacqui Elliott finished the Hadleigh Legacy 10k in 1:36.00, while Paul Suett clocked an impressive 19.01 at the Hackney Marshes parkrun and Peter Salmon clocked 19.14 at Raphael.

Hannah Sheikh was first to finish for the club at Valentines in 24.57, pipping Pritesh Patel by a second.

Timi Veerasamy (28.31) was next among the group, followed by Jane Swanson-Sprent (31.37), Sonya Byers (36.19), Annika and Vennisa Chowdhury (40.55), Julie Dalphinis (43.53), Sam Veerasamy (43.54) and Ronnie Waller (47.39).

Caroline Tuck was the only club entrant at Bury St Edmunds, clocking 24.04, as Nils Hollmann (24.37) and Saima Zeb (29.11) took part at Pymmes.

Also competing at Raphael were Robert Newton (21.13), Gary Cardnell (22.37), John Hughes (26.15), Louise Chappell (28.16), Suzanne Easley (28.18), Rosina Salmon (28.29), Jacqueline Frewin (30.07), Kelly Drake-Tapscott (30.08), Suzanne Nott (31.16), Pebbles Wyard (33.59), David O'Brien (34.39) and Simon Childs (40.00).

Meanwhile, Lisa Godfrey completed the parkrun line-up for Dagenham 88s with a time of 46.01 at Basildon.