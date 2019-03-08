Plenty of other club members were also in action at various locations over Easter period

Dagenham 88 Runners athletes at the Crown2Crown 5k on Good Friday

Dagenham 88s Runners athletes Andrew Wright, Alan Wicks, Anne Wright and Debbie Wicks have been keeping themselves busy this month by completing the Phoenix 10 in 10.

Andrew Wright, Alan Wicks, Anne Wright, Debbie Wicks and Mick Pegnall of Dagenham 88s at the Marmalade Mooch marathon (pic: Dagenham 88s) Andrew Wright, Alan Wicks, Anne Wright, Debbie Wicks and Mick Pegnall of Dagenham 88s at the Marmalade Mooch marathon (pic: Dagenham 88s)

The event is a series of 10 consecutive running events held over 10 consecutive days, with entrants picking their distance.

The series culminated on Easter Monday as entrants brought the curtain down on 10 gruelling days of action.

Andrew and Alan spent the entirety of the series running marathons, while Anne and Debbie completed half-marathons for 10 days straight.

The quartet were joined on day eight of the event by club colleague Mick Pegnall, who completed the Marmalade Mooch marathon in five hours, 22 minutes and 22 seconds.

At the Crown2Crown 5k on Good Friday, Ryder Islam was first home in 21 minutes and 41 seconds.

Robert Newton (21.50), Tony Woodgate (25.19), Ian Cummins (25.35), Gary Cardnell (25.54), Emma Dudman (26.51) and Rahana Islam (27.12) all broke the 30-minute mark at the event.

Timi Veerasamy (31.16), Jane Swanson-Sprent (31.25), Sonays Veerasamy (35.13), Debbie Joy (36.07), Sharon Robinson (36.08), Richelle Cockley (36.38), Sam Veerasamy (38.02), Julie Cardnell (38.09) and Bill Metcalfe (49.06) were also in action.

Joel Denning, meanwhile, triumphed in the M40 category at the Gravesend Duathlon in Kent.

Parkrun results, Valentines: Ryder Islam (21.34), Manji Gami (25.57), Rahana Islam (26.03), Hannah Sheikh (26.39), Steve Whitfield (29.19), Timi Selon Veerasamy (29.46), Vennisa Chowdhury (33.30), Sam Veerasamy (36.19), Ronnie Waller (43.50), Julie Dalphinis (49.43).

Raphaels: Peter Salmon (19.46), David O'Brien (24.33), Billy Walkington (24.46), Simon Childs (25.33), Debbie Joy (32.28), Sharon Robinson (32.29), Jacqui Elliott (37.39).

Barking: Sonya Veerasamy (32.16), Kirsty Hannan (35.10), Emma O'Shea (35.10), Abigail O'Shea (36.40).

Harrow Lodge: Andrew McLaren (21.06), Jacqueline Frewin (30.49).

Brentwood: Paul Suett(19.58), Ruby Higgins (23.17),

Southend: Evie Beazeley (32.43), Andrew Beazeley (32.44), Amelia Beazeley (38.08), Jenny O'Hanlon (38.08).

Jersey Farm, St Albans: Suzanne Easley (32.20), Stephen Easley (39.51).

Other: Caroline Tuck (22.34, Bury St Edmunds), Nils Hollmann (22.40, Cardiff), Lee Duggan (23.27, Croby), Cassie Bryant (29.13, Thurrock), Lorraine Hilton (29.45, Maldon.