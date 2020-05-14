Athletics: Dagenham 88 Runners record record mileage!

Louise Chappell celebrates VE Day Archant

Dagenham 88 Runners put up record mileage doing various challenges in week seven of the lockdown due to coronavirus.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Suzanne and Stephen Easley Suzanne and Stephen Easley

Runners covered 1,082 miles and other members also combined for 413 miles on their bikes.

You may also want to watch:

The 75th anniversary of VE Day was also marked by Andy Beazeley and Jenny O’Hanlon, who ran 7.5 miles with children Evie and Amelia, as Louise Chappell completed a 7.5-mile run in club kit and chair Timi Veerasamy was also out running.

Suzanne and Stephen Easley receiving medals for a virtual challenge in aid of NHS Charities Together, organised by Race the Distance which raised £75,000. Daughter Chloe has been set a challenge of running five miles in May and has already covered two.

Richelle Cockley Richelle Cockley

Ronnie Waller and Richele Cockley are taking part in the group’s road sign bingo challenge, while Jennifer Akroyd ran a mile as fast as she could to mark the anniversary fo Sir Roger Bannister’s record-breaking four-minute mile.