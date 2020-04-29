Dagenham 88 Runners remain active in lockdown

Emma Vincent took on the 2.6 charity challenge Archant

Dagenham 88 Runners remain active entering week six of the lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Grace Kelly has been helping local charities Grace Kelly has been helping local charities

Members have combined to run over 3,700 miles, sharing their runs on the club’s Facebook group and via the Garmin running app.

The leader has clocked an impressive 177 miles so far, while bike rides are also being totalled up, with over 400 miles recorded to date, all while observing social distancing guidelines.

Dagenham 88s had a number of runners due to run in the London Marathon on Sunday, but took on the 2.6 charity challenge with the main event postponed until October.

Emma Vincent and Suzanne Easley ran 2.6 miles each and raised money for Refuge, while Grace Kelly has been volunteering with local charities alongside her own running to provide supplies for local people.

Members shared their memories from past London Marathons to bring some positivity to the group.