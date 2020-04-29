Search

Advanced search

Dagenham 88 Runners remain active in lockdown

PUBLISHED: 16:30 29 April 2020

Emma Vincent took on the 2.6 charity challenge

Emma Vincent took on the 2.6 charity challenge

Archant

Dagenham 88 Runners remain active entering week six of the lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Grace Kelly has been helping local charitiesGrace Kelly has been helping local charities

Members have combined to run over 3,700 miles, sharing their runs on the club’s Facebook group and via the Garmin running app.

You may also want to watch:

The leader has clocked an impressive 177 miles so far, while bike rides are also being totalled up, with over 400 miles recorded to date, all while observing social distancing guidelines.

Dagenham 88s had a number of runners due to run in the London Marathon on Sunday, but took on the 2.6 charity challenge with the main event postponed until October.

Emma Vincent and Suzanne Easley ran 2.6 miles each and raised money for Refuge, while Grace Kelly has been volunteering with local charities alongside her own running to provide supplies for local people.

Members shared their memories from past London Marathons to bring some positivity to the group.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Barking and Dagenham Post. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Homeless families given train fare to move out of borough

Families are being moved away from Barking and Dagenham if they have no connection to the area. Picture: Sunil060902/ Wikimedia Commons

Person in hospital after skip lorry overturns on A13 in Barking

A person was taken to hospital after a skip lorry overturned and hit the central reservation on the A13 in Barking. Picture: Alan Brown

Family pays tribute to Barking and Dagenham GP as nation holds minute’s silence for key workers who died fighting Covid-19

Dr Syed Haider died on April 6 after testing positive for coronavirus. Picture: Courtesy of the Haider family

Appeal to trace car stolen in Dagenham believed to be used by killers of NHS worker

David Gomoh was killed on Sunday, April 26. Picture: Met Police

Praise for Queen’s Hospital staff after Rush Green great-grandmother, 93, recovers from coronavirus

Beatrice Gapes, pictured with her seven children prior to being diagnosed with coronavirus, has been discharged from Queen's Hospital after 24 days. Picture: Supplied by family

Most Read

Homeless families given train fare to move out of borough

Families are being moved away from Barking and Dagenham if they have no connection to the area. Picture: Sunil060902/ Wikimedia Commons

Person in hospital after skip lorry overturns on A13 in Barking

A person was taken to hospital after a skip lorry overturned and hit the central reservation on the A13 in Barking. Picture: Alan Brown

Family pays tribute to Barking and Dagenham GP as nation holds minute’s silence for key workers who died fighting Covid-19

Dr Syed Haider died on April 6 after testing positive for coronavirus. Picture: Courtesy of the Haider family

Appeal to trace car stolen in Dagenham believed to be used by killers of NHS worker

David Gomoh was killed on Sunday, April 26. Picture: Met Police

Praise for Queen’s Hospital staff after Rush Green great-grandmother, 93, recovers from coronavirus

Beatrice Gapes, pictured with her seven children prior to being diagnosed with coronavirus, has been discharged from Queen's Hospital after 24 days. Picture: Supplied by family

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

Signs thanking key workers and the NHS are seen in London as the UK continues in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. Picture: PA/Aaron Chown

Coronavirus: Neutral venues ‘should be considered’ say police

A general view of Wembley Stadium

West Ham face ‘300,000’ White Horse FA Cup final crowd on Wembley debut

The scene at Wembley Stadium for the 1923 FA Cup Final between Bolton Waderers and West Ham United with the King (left) looking on.

Dagenham 88 Runners remain active in lockdown

Emma Vincent took on the 2.6 charity challenge

Commonwealth Games successes for female English boxers

England's Nicola Adams (right) on the podium after her victory over Northern Ireland's Michaela Walsh in the Women's Fly (48-51kg) final at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow
Drive 24