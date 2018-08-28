Salmon impresses with fine run as Dagenham 88s take in gruelling Benfleet 15 race

Manji Gami, Mick Pegnall and Andy Beazeley of Dagenham 88s at the latest Chingford League race (pic: Dagenham 88s) Manji Gami, Mick Pegnall and Andy Beazeley of Dagenham 88s at the latest Chingford League race (pic: Dagenham 88s)

Peter Salmon was the first Dagenham 88 Runners member home at the Benfleet 15 event.

A group of 25 club members took part in the event which was run on a course that headed out past Hadleigh Castle, then back to Canvey Island along the sea wall, before finishing with three miles through mountain bike course used in the 2012 Olympics.

Salmon was the only club member to beat the two-hour mark, finishing in a time of one hour, 58 minutes and 47 seconds.

Nigel Swinburne (2:02.04), and Paul Prior (2:03.54) were next to cross, before Caroline Tuck (2:10.27) became the first female member to finish.

Also in action were Jamie Austin (2:14.39), Nils Hollmann (2:21.25), Hannah Sheikh (2:25.23), Rahana Islam (2:26.00), Mo Toki (2:29.51), Emma Dudman (2:38.27), Luke Summers (2:45.53), Rosina Salmon (2:46.27) and Andrew Beazeley (2:48.12).

Timi Veerasamy (2:54.32), Emma O’Shea (3:07.32), Jenny O’Hanlon (3:07.32), Beverley Eagles (3:07.32), Sara Prior (3:12.09) and Lorraine Moor (3:14.44) also finished.

Jane Swanson-Sprent (3:15.08), Jacqueline Frewin (3:16.02), Yolanda Ceveira (3:17.28), Lynne Northcott (3:18.30), Sharon Robinson (3:37.27) and Debbie Joy (3:37.28) also took part.

Manji Gami (45.03), Mick Pegnall (45.43) and Andy Beazeley (48.04) all took in the fifth race of this season’s Chingford League.

Parkrun results, Barking: Joel Denning 21.17; Gary Cardnell 26.31; Sonya Veerasamy 32.05; Emma O’Shea 32.53; Lorraine Moor 32.54; Yolanda Ceveira 32.55; Kay Sandford 34.03; Kirsty Hannan 34.12; Kelly Drake-Tapscott 35.00; Julie Cardnell 36.31; Ingrid Dias 37.06; Beatrice Oguntayo 43.13.

Valentines: Nils Hollmann 24.04; Ryder Islam 26.22; Rahana Islam 26.24; Manji Gami 28.00; Hannah Sheikh 29.36; Emma Dudman 29.36; Vennisa Chowdhury 32.01; Beverley Eagles 32.21; Jane Swanson-Sprent 32.22; Victoria Rose 34.08; Ian Cummins 35.58.

Raphaels: Robert Newton 21.25; David O’Brien 23.54; Sara Prior 30.01; Vicky Woodhouse 35.58.

Harrow Lodge: Andrew McLaren 21.29; John Phillips 22.52.

Walthamstow: Timi Veerasamy 29.56; Sam Veerasamy 37.19.

Burnham-on-Crouch: Suzanne Easley 33.42; Stephen Easley (37.48).

Other: Paul Suett (Brentwood) 20.08; Geri Latimer (Beckton) 29.40; Heather Bennett (Perth) 41.32.