Dagenham 88 Runners show best form during variety of Dawn til Dusk challenges

Dagenham 88 Runners were out in force at the sixth annual Dawn til Dusk Races, hosted by Sikhs in the City on Sunday.

Held close to the shortest day of the year, it involves various challenges for runners, including a 10k, a half marathon, a marathon and ultra marathon.

Starting at 7.30am and finishing around 4.30pm, around a hilly 2k circuit around Clayhall, it saw a group of Daggers join friends from other local running clubs and excel with numerous achievements.

Caron Altunbicak was the lone Dagenham runner in the 10k event, as Luke Summers (2:24.31) led home a group of members over the half marathon distance.

Geri Latimer clocked 2:35.56 on her debut, with Ronnie Waller (3:05.59) also covering 13.1 miles for the first time as Natalie Summers (3:20.58) beat her best by 30 minutes.

Timi Veerasamy (2:44.05), Christine Lardner (2:47.59) and Abigail O’Shea were also in action for the club.

A group of five Daggers ran the 26.2-mile marathon distance, led by Jamie Austin’s 20-minute best of 4:26.00.

Michael Pegnall (4:34.59) was not far behind, as Rachel Brancer (5:22.58), Lorraine Moor (5:42.58) and Jenny O’Hanlon all made their debuts.

Completing the squad and taking on the 50k ultra marathon challenge for the first time were Rahana Islam (5:37.58), Beverley Eagles and Emma O’Shea, who both clocked 6:04.58 before a well earned rest.

*Ryder Islam was first member home at the Valentines parkrun in 21.30, while Paul Suett clocked 20.16 at Brentwood.

Others, Barking: Louise Chappell 26.32; Beatrice Oguntayo 44.23.

Burgess: Geri Latimer 27.52.

Bury: Caroline Tuck 23.40.

Hackney Marshes: Sonya Veerasamy 45.51.

Raphael: David O’Brien 23.26; Robert Newton 23.45; Andrew Beazeley 24.26; Mick Brown 24.27; Simon Childs 26.20; Luke Summers 27.02.

Valentines: Hannah Sheikh 24.33; Rahana Islam 25.20; Ian Cummins 25.28; Pritesh Patel 25.31; Manji Gami 26.06; Timi Veerasamy 29.42; Beverley Eagles 31.20; Jane Swanson-Sprent 31.20; Sam Veerasamy 36.15; Vennisa Chowdhury 37.46; Julie Dalphinis 44.20; Ronnie Waller 44.20.

Victoria Dock: Billy Walkington 25.17.

Junior: Daniya Elfallah 9.06; Grace Murphy 9.17; Jailen Stainsbury 10.01; Rosie Geoghegan 10.10; Kylan Okosi 10.16; Zac Du Toit 10.29; Valentina Gonzalez 11.02; Umar Patel 11.10; Mason Summers 11.26; Hawaa Patel 13.31; Yaseen Elfallah 13.45; Nilam Chaudhari 15.11; Jia Ladhar 16.19; Harrison KH Li 16.38; Vincent Gee 16.49; Yusuf Patel 17.09; Maya Rebecca Mih 17.33; Gwyneth MW Li 17.34; Stefan Stark 18.29; Saanvi Bandaru 20.31; Karina Ladhar 21.30; Joshua Fowler 24.59.