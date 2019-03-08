Search

Dagenham 88 Runners show pedal power as members meet Ride London challenge

PUBLISHED: 16:00 09 August 2019

Pedro and Kerstin Conta at Ride London

Pedro and Kerstin Conta at Ride London

Dagenham 88 Runners swapped spikes for saddles to compete in the Ride London cycling event at the weekend.

Andrew Wright and Alan Wicks at Ride LondonAndrew Wright and Alan Wicks at Ride London

Jamie Smith was first member to finish the 46-mile route in 2:39.30, ahead of Louise Chappell (3:03.00), Stephen and Suzanne Easley (both 3:35.00).

And five hardy members took on the 100-mile event, with Kersin Costa (5:46.11) pipping husband Pedro (5:46.13), ahead of Ian Cummins (6:50.55), Jane Swanson-Sprent (7:25.47) and Sara Prior (8:29.48).

Rosina Salmon managed 92 miles in 8:06.13, as seven others completed 86 miles, including Gary Cardnell (7:11.20), Lorraine Scott (7:53.01), Kirsty Hannan (7:56.56), Jacqui Elliott (8:23.28), Andrew Wright (9:07.36), Alan Wicks (9:07.42) and Rahana Islam (9:21.03).

Daggers were also out in force at Saturday's East London Five Interclub Series (ELVIS) race hosted by Orion Harriers.

Lorraine Scott and Kirsty Hannan at Ride LondonLorraine Scott and Kirsty Hannan at Ride London

Robert Newton led the squad home in 35.28, ahead of Cardnell (38.39) and Jamie Austin (39.25).

Nils Hollmann and Andrew Beazeley both clocked 41.56, ahead of Susan Godfrey (43.09) and Michael Pegnall (43.20).

Cassie Bryant (44.36) pipped Paul Suett (44.37), as Louise Chappell (46.31) and Jenny O'Hanlon (46.41) finished in quick succession.

Gary Cardnell at Ride LondonGary Cardnell at Ride London

Jane Swanson-Sprent (48.31) and Timi Veerasamy (49.13) also beat the 50-minute mark, as Kayleigh Chappell (52.02), Geri Latimer (54.57), Lorraine Hilton and Sharon Robinson (both 57.21) managed to beat the hour ahead of Christine Lardner (61.11), Luke Summers (62.13) and Beatrice Oguntayo (77.10).

Newton was first to finish for Daggers at the previous ELVIS event hosted by Harold Wood Running Club last Wednesday, clocking 21.08 for 5k.

Jonathan Parsons and Cardnell both clocked 22.44, ahead of Austin (23.15), Beazeley (24.37), Godfrey (24.52) and Daniel Allen (24.57).

Beating the 30-minute mark were Pritesh Patel (25.08), Michael Pegnall (25.09), Jennifer Akroyd (26.36), O'Hanlon (26.51), Chappell (28.03), Louisa Parsons (28.48), Swanson-Sprent (29.09), Emma O'Shea (29.20), Suzanne Easley (29.28) and Timi Veerasamy (29.52).

Jacqui Elliott at Ride LondonJacqui Elliott at Ride London

Other results: Nils Hollmann 30.04; Jason Manning 30.04; Geti Latimer 30.43; Luke Summers 31.04; Christine Lardner 35.25; Sam Veerasamy 36.10; Lee Davis 37.44; Kirsty Hannan 38.04; Beatrice Oguntayo 44.40.

