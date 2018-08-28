Dagenham 88 Runners turn in string of strong displays at latest Cross-Country race

The Dagenham 88s squad at the South Essex Cross-Country race (pic: Dagenham 88s) Archant

The latest news from the Dagenham 88 Runners club

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The women's scoring set for Dagenham 88s at the latest South Essex Cross-Country race (pic: Dagenham 88s) The women's scoring set for Dagenham 88s at the latest South Essex Cross-Country race (pic: Dagenham 88s)

A total of 37 daring Dagenham 88 Runners headed One Tree Hill in Basildon to take part in the latest race in the South Essex Cross-County Series.

Paul Suett (25th), Peter Salmon (76th), Paul Prior (86th), Joel Denning (95th), Jamie Austin (129th) and Manji Gami (173rd) made up the scoring set for the men’s team.

The women’s scoring team comprised of Hannah Sheikh (29th), Rahana Islam (41st), Jenny Akroyd (66th) and Louise Chappell (68th).

The brilliant efforts from the men’s and women’s scoring sets saw Dagenham 88 finish fourth on the day in Division Two.

The men's scoring team for Dagenham 88s at the latest South Essex Cross-County race (pic: Dagenham 88s) The men's scoring team for Dagenham 88s at the latest South Essex Cross-County race (pic: Dagenham 88s)

Also in action for the men on the day were Ian Cummins (176th), Nikhelesh Chowdhury (178th), Mick Pegnall (179th), Andy Beazeley (184th), Luke Summers (201st), Gary Cardnell (213th) and Sam Veerasamy (236th).

Jenny O’Hanlon (90th), Timi Veerasamy (99th), Rosina Salmon (102nd), Heather Impey (105th), Emma O’Shea (121st), Bev Eagles (122nd), Lynne Northcott (123rd), Lorraine Moor (131st), Jane Swanson-Sprent (140th), Sarah Capon (147th), Yolanda Ceveira (148th), Christine Lardner (149th), Denise Woolston (150th), Sharon Robinson (152nd), Debbie Joy (153rd), Richelle Cockley (157th), Kay Sandford (158th), Jacqui Elliot (160th), Ronnie Waller (161st) and Bea Oguntayo (164th) also took part.

All will hope to be back in action at the next meeting in the series in Thorndon on February 10.

Chowdhury, meanwhile, had a busy weekend as he also took part in the Essex League race through Epping Forest on Saturday, finishing in 45 minutes and 29 seconds - despite losing a shoe!

Nikhelesh Chowdhury of Dagenham 88s had a busy weekend (pic: Dagenham 88s) Nikhelesh Chowdhury of Dagenham 88s had a busy weekend (pic: Dagenham 88s)

Parkrun results, Barking: Jenny O’Hanlon 27.58; Louise Chappell 31.37; Sara Prior 31.53; Lorraine Moor 32.27; Jane Swanson-Sprent 32.34; Emma O’Shea 32.35; Yolanda Ceveira 32.50; Abigail O’Shea 35.04; Kirsty Hannan 35.09; Julie Cardnell 37.32; Beatrice Oguntayo 43.38.

Valentines: Nils Hollmann 23.46; Ryder Islam 24.59; Pritesh Patel 25.16; Rahana Islam 25.16; Hannah Sheikh 26.09; Jennifer Akroyd 26.31; Beverley Eagles 27.57; Vennisa Chowdhury 31.53; Ronnie Waller 38.36.

Raphaels: Robert Newton 22.18; Simon Childs 25.30; Vicky Woodhouse 36.42.

Harrow Lodge: Andrew McLaren 21.34; Rosina Salmon 29.09; Peter Salmon 29.10.

Jersey Farm: Timi Veerasamy 30.05; Sonya Veerasamy 36.28; Sam Veerasamy 39.22.

Hackney Marshes: Cassie Bryant 29.26; Paul Suett 29.30.

Others: Caroline Tuck (Bury St Edmunds) 23.11; Heather Bennett (Perth) 41.36; Bill Metcalfe (Hockley Woods) 44.24.