Dagenham 88 Runners step out at Crown to Crown event as Melissa makes half mark

Dagenham 88 Runners Louise Honey Chappell at the Crown to Crown event Archant

Dagenham 88 Runners stepped out for the latest Crown to Crown 5k at Langdon Hills Country Park in Basildon last week.

Jamie Austin led a six-strong group home in 23 minutes 29 seconds, with Gary Cardnell not far behind in 24.10.

Louise Honey Chappell was next to finish in 30.13, ahead of Luke Summers (33.20), Stephen Easley (35.09) and Suzanne Easley (35.11).

Stephen Easley also clocked 35.09 at the Phoenix Striders' Stanford-le-Hope 5k, which was held on an undulating off-road course.

Meanwhile, Melissa Tuppen Emery took on the bigger challenge of the Clacton half marathon and came home in 2:37.37.

Daggers were out in force at various parkrun events up and down the country, with Peter Salmon clocking an impressive 19.10 at Southend ahead of Rosina Salmon (28.27).

Paul Suett managed 19.25 at Brentwood, while Jeff Webster (19.43) and Joel Denning (19.53) both went sub-20 minutes at Raphael Park, where Robert Newton clocked 20.23.

Caroline Tuck completed the Bury St Edmunds course in 23.07, while Gary Cardnell finished Barking 23.39.

Dagenham youngster Ryder Islam was first past the post at the latest junior parkrun, clocking an impressive 8.30 for the 2k course.

Ryan Burpitt (13.02) pipped Jacob Kelly (13.03) to second place, with Nilam Chaudhari not far behind in fourth in 13.16.

Others: Vincent Gee 14.12; Jia Ladhar 14.25; Erin Kelly 15.36; Harrison KH Li 16.17; Maya Rebecca Mih 17.55; Gwyneth MW Li 17.58; Karina Ladhar 19.30; Karanveer Ladhar 19.46; Chloe Burpitt 21.45.

Barking: Lorraine Hilton 31.01; Emma O'Shea 31.02; Julie Cardnell 35.18; Beatrice Oguntayo 42.40.

Farfalle: Andrew McLaren 30.35.

Hackney Marshes: Suzanne Easley 32.40.

Raphael: John Hughes 26.45; Jacqueline Frewin 31.07; Kelly Drake-Tapscott 32.52; Vicky Woodhouse 37.20.

South Woodham Ferrers: Pebbles Wyard 37.15.

Thurrock: Lynne Northcott 39.45.

Trelissick: Luke Summers 36.38; Jamie Austin 36.39.

Valentines: Hannah Sheikh 30.47; Emma Dudman 30.50; Beverley Eagles 34.07; Zayna Sheikh 34.14; Ronnie Waller 38.21; Julie Dalphinis 41.10.

Wanstead Flats: Geri Latimer 31.28.