Dagenham 88s step up pace at Benfleet 15, while Wright takes on the Zeus marathon!

Dagenham 88 Runners have been stepping up the pace in the early part of 2020 by competing at the Benfleet 15.

Jamie Smith led them home in a time of two hours, 11 minutes and one second, with clubmate Paul Prior not far behind in 2:13.39.

Hannah Sheikh (2:40.05) was the first of 11 Dagenham women to finish, with Andrew Beazeley (2:41.36), Rahana Islam (2:43.25), Michael Pegnall (2:43.47) and Emma Dudman (2:44.47) among the next wave.

Jane Swanson-Sprent (2:55.07) beat the three-hour mark, while only two minutes separated Jacqueline Frewin (3:14.30), Emma O'Shea (3:16.32) and Jenny O'Hanlon (3:15.35).

Lorraine Hilton (3:29.18), Timi Veerasamy (3:32.58), Geri Latimer (3:33.29) and Sara Prior (3:43.24) also finishied, while Sharon Robinson and Debbie Joy ran a total of 11 miles in three hours exactly.

Meanwhile, Andrew Wright completed the Zeus and Thunderbolt marathon, hosted by Phoenix Running, in 3:46.26.

And Dagenham had a squad of 10 in action at the latest Chingford League meeting, led home by Gary Cardnell (39.52) and Peter Burdett (40.41).

Beazeley (43.29), Ian Cummins (43.51) and Pegnall (43.59) were not far apart, while Rahana Islam (46.18) pipped John Hughes (46.24).

Swanson-Sprent (48.41), Timi Veerasamy (49.56) and Sam Veerasamy (1:10.55) completed the line-up, while Ryder Islam was fourth in the under-11 race and Samuel Burdett took ninth.

Members also tackled various parkrun events, with Nigel Swinburne clocking 18.53 at Barking and Peter Salmon coming home in 19.16 at Raphael.

Nils Hollmann (26.54) was the only entrant at Pymmes, Geri Latimer (33.17) ran Harrow Lodge, Jason Manning (30.31) took on Brentwood), Bill Metcalfe (43.49) ran at Holkham and Caroline Tuck (23.07) was in action at Fulbourn Hospital.

Dagenham's Ryder Islam was first past the post in the junior parkrun in 8.21.

Other parkrun results, Barking: Tom Sargeant 24.34; Kelly Drake-Tapscott 31.11; Sonya Byers 34.52; Kay Sandford 34.52; Julie Cardnell 38.16; Kirsty Hannan 38.19; Natalie Summers 42.36; Beatrice Oguntayo 46.26.

Hackney Marshes: Timi Veerasamy 28.15; Sam Veerasamy 41.31.

Raphael: Robert Newton 21.49; Jamie Austin 22.31; David O'Brien 32.21; Karen Joy 33.15; Luke Summers 33.17; Richele Cockley 35.16.

Valentines: Ryder Islam 21.08; Rahana Islam 25.54; Pritesh Patel 27.27; Steve Whitfield 29.03; Emma Dudman 30.22; Hannah Sheikh 30.22; Suzanne Easley 32.11; Julie Dalphinis 54.24.

Junior: Eesa Adnan-Khaliq 9.28; Zac Du Toit 9.47; Daniya Elfallah 9.58; Yassen Elfallah 11.22; Jacob Kelly 14.40; Nilam Chaudhari 16.18; Neha Sankaran 16.38; Olivia Kelly 17.48; Hollie-Anne Mills 18.08; Alexa Bourne 18.41; Lilly Mills 21.28; Sky-Rose Mills 21.38.