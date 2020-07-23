Dagenham 88 Runners take on Spitfire Scramble course

Dagenham 88 Runners took on the Spitfire Scramble course at the weekend.

The 24-hour running event is a firm favourite with most local clubs, as runners camp and run solo or in teams around the six-mile loop as many times as they can in the time allowed.

And although the official race had been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, small groups of Dagenham 88 Runners went out and took on the course, with some even doing nighttime laps and camping in their gardens as a replacement for the real thing.

Members took on three laps, two laps or one lap in socially distanced groups or with family who are also runners.