Dagenham 88 Runners take on various challenges while coronavirus hits other sport

Mo Orisatoki and Jane Swanson-Sprent at the Dartford half marathon

Dagenham 88 Runners were in action at various events at the weekend despite the coronavirus outbreak.

Peter Salmon at the Brentwood half marathon

A group of 12 competed in the Brentwood half marathon on Sunday, with Peter Salmon leading them home in 1:27.52.

Tracey Sheehy (1:47.13) and Andy Beazeley (1:54.18) also broke the two-hour barrier, while Rob Newton clocked 1:40.56 while running a virtual half marathon.

John Hughes (2:05.13), Rosina Salmon (2:07.12), Emma O’Shea (2:14.26) and Yolanda Ceveira (2:16.38) were among the next to finish for Daggers, as Lynton Fairman (2:19.48), Lorraine Moor Hilton (2:23.13), Kay Sandford (2.30.43) and Grace Kelly (2:39.22) completed the line-up.

Jane Swanson-Sprent (2:06.29) and Mo Orisatoki (2:07.21) covered the same 13.1-mile distance at the Dartford half marathon, after Andrew Wright (3:48.05) and Alan Wicks (5:33.00) had completed 106 laps of a 400m running track for the full marathon distance at the Phoenix Running Club’s Track Wars 3 event.

Andy Wright and Alan Wicks at the Phoenix Running Track Wars event

Michael Pegnall clocked two hours four minutes at Saturn Running Club’s Lost Runners event, while Emdad Rahman completed the Where’s Wally 5k at the Olympic Park in 28.18, as Jackie Frewin (61.00) and Kelly Drake-Tapscott (63.00) covered 10k.

Meanwhile, Dagenham’s Paul Suett was on duty for Great Britain at the European Duathlon Championships in Punta Umbria in Spain the previous weekend, where he covered a 10k run, 40k bike ride and 5k run in a time of two hours and six minutes.

*Dagenham 88s had 13 runners set to run the London Marathon on April 26, as well as a team of volunteers at the baggage service.

Michael Pegnall at the Saturn Running Lost Runners event

The postponement of the event until October 4 would have been disappointing for runners who have trained extremely hard to be ready for the race, but not surprising.

A spokesperson said: “The safety of runners and the wider general public is the primary concern and we all totally respect the really difficult decision the organisers have had to make.

“The runners are all very happy that it has been rearranged rather than cancelled so they have not lost this opportunity to run London Marathon. Some will be putting their training to use by signing up to smaller spring marathons and others are planning to use the extra training time to build up their marathon strength. We’re looking forward to supporting them in October.”