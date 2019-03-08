Athletics: Dagenham 88s take plunge at Swim Serpentine

Dagenham 88 Runners took the plunge at the Swim Serpentine event at the weekend.

Ian Cummins completed the two-mile swim in 1:11.47, ahead of Sara Prior (1:16.43) and Paul Prior (1:18.16).

Rahana Islam (1:22.59), Tracy Drake-Tapscott (1:23.58), Emma O'Shea (1:24.00) and Lorraine Hilton (1:24.01) finished in close proximity, as Emma Dudman (1:29.11) and Jacqui Elliott (1:53.07) also competed.

Andrew Wright stayed above water to finish first in the Somewhere over the Raynebow Marathon in 3:54.02, while Jamie Austin and Luke Summers ran 14.5 miles at the Flyers Monopoly Run, visiting destinations from the board game.

Meanwhile, Jenny Akroyd clocked 43.04 at the Ingatestone 5-mile race, Christine Sloan ran 4:05.09 at the Shine half marathon and Emdad Rahman took on the Muslim Charity Run 5k..

Parkrun, Barking: Nigel Swinburne 20.55, Pritesh Patel 25.11, Saima Zeb 30.51, Evie Beazeley 33.09, Andrew Beazeley 33.11, Sonya Byers 34.59, Amelia Beazeley 37.00, Jenny O'Hanlon 37.00.

Golden Beach: Jeff Webster 19.51.

Great Notley: David O'Brien 34.39.

Gunpowder: Julie Dalphinis 52.13.

Harrow Lodge: Suzanne Easley 29.13.

Raphael: Peter Salmon 19.08, Caroline Tuck 22.18, John Hughes 27.35, Simon Childs 28.47, Jacquline Frewin 30.56.

Southend: Jamie Austin 21.14, Luke Summers 28.20.

Thurrock: Lynne Northcott 44.03.

Valentines: Nils Hollmann 23.43, Gary Cardnell 23.58, Hannah Sheikh 25.22, Jane Swanson-Sprent 29.54, Mark West 34.53, Vennisa Chowdhury 35.43.