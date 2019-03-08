Search

Athletics: Dagenham 88s take plunge at Swim Serpentine

PUBLISHED: 14:00 25 September 2019

Dagenham 88s at the Swim Serpentine event

Dagenham 88s at the Swim Serpentine event

Archant

Dagenham 88 Runners took the plunge at the Swim Serpentine event at the weekend.

Dagenham 88s Rahana Islam and Emma Dudman at the Swim Serpentine eventDagenham 88s Rahana Islam and Emma Dudman at the Swim Serpentine event

Ian Cummins completed the two-mile swim in 1:11.47, ahead of Sara Prior (1:16.43) and Paul Prior (1:18.16).

Rahana Islam (1:22.59), Tracy Drake-Tapscott (1:23.58), Emma O'Shea (1:24.00) and Lorraine Hilton (1:24.01) finished in close proximity, as Emma Dudman (1:29.11) and Jacqui Elliott (1:53.07) also competed.

Andrew Wright stayed above water to finish first in the Somewhere over the Raynebow Marathon in 3:54.02, while Jamie Austin and Luke Summers ran 14.5 miles at the Flyers Monopoly Run, visiting destinations from the board game.

Meanwhile, Jenny Akroyd clocked 43.04 at the Ingatestone 5-mile race, Christine Sloan ran 4:05.09 at the Shine half marathon and Emdad Rahman took on the Muslim Charity Run 5k..

Dagenham 88s Andrew WrightDagenham 88s Andrew Wright

Parkrun, Barking: Nigel Swinburne 20.55, Pritesh Patel 25.11, Saima Zeb 30.51, Evie Beazeley 33.09, Andrew Beazeley 33.11, Sonya Byers 34.59, Amelia Beazeley 37.00, Jenny O'Hanlon 37.00.

Golden Beach: Jeff Webster 19.51.

Emdad Rahman at the Muslim Charity Run 5kEmdad Rahman at the Muslim Charity Run 5k

Great Notley: David O'Brien 34.39.

Gunpowder: Julie Dalphinis 52.13.

Harrow Lodge: Suzanne Easley 29.13.

Raphael: Peter Salmon 19.08, Caroline Tuck 22.18, John Hughes 27.35, Simon Childs 28.47, Jacquline Frewin 30.56.

Southend: Jamie Austin 21.14, Luke Summers 28.20.

Thurrock: Lynne Northcott 44.03.

Valentines: Nils Hollmann 23.43, Gary Cardnell 23.58, Hannah Sheikh 25.22, Jane Swanson-Sprent 29.54, Mark West 34.53, Vennisa Chowdhury 35.43.

